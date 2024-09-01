LSU's Kyren Lacy Sparks Backlash After Pretending To Shoot USC's Defense During Celebration

College football's Ja Morant is here, and he plays for the LSU Tigers.

College football's Ja Morant is here, and he plays for the LSU Tigers.

During Sunday's Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic in Las Vegas, LSU wideout Kyren Lacy sparked negative reactions after pretending to fire a rifle at opponent USC's defense.

Lacy scored on a 19-yard pass by LSU's Garrett Nussmeier.

Lacy's celebration was quickly called out for its poor taste.

On the field, LSU was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct.

According to the broadcast, Tigers coach Brian Kelly spoke to Lacy about the penalty. Upset on the sidelines, Lacy was seen performing the firearm motion again.

LSU's first touchdown of the season is already one for the 2024 books, just not in the way they hoped. College football fans expressed their opinions about Lacy's ill-advised celebration, with many criticizing the 23-year-old senior.

"Don’t think you can get dumber than Kyren Lacy after his celebration," one fan posted on X.

Another chimed in: "Kyren Lacy just scored an incredible TD against #USC and then decided that, in LAS VEGAS of all places, firing a pretend AR15 at the guy defending him, was a good idea. Stay classy #LSU Kids these days man.

"Kyren Lacy would rather dance around like a fool than win the game. That 15 yard penalty just put USC in LSU territory. Well done."

