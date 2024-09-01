USC Receiver Kyron Hudson Stuns With Ridiculous One-Handed Grab Against LSU

College football is back… are you not entertained?

The Modelo Vegas Kickoff Classic showdown between USC and LSU on Sunday night started bumpy, but things quickly got hot with one of the most spectacular catches in college football in recent memory.

USC receiver Kyron Hudson pulled in an early contender for Catch of the Year after nabbing an incredible one-handed grab over two LSU defenders at the start of the second quarter.

Hudson elevated and caught the 24-yard pass from Miller Moss, putting the Trojans in striking distance of scoring their first touchdown of the season. The eight-play, 87-yard drive was capped with a two-yard touchdown run by Woody Marks.

In Vegas, fans were left jaw-dropped by Hudson's catch.

The broadcast couldn't resist drawing parallels to former LSU wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr., famous for making arguably the greatest one-handed catch in history.

The LSU Tigers' defense under new DC Blake Baker was a major X factor heading into Sunday's primetime game.

LSU tied the game in the first half, 7-7, with a 19-yard touchdown grab by Kyren Lacy.

