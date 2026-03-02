Race-Rigging, Conspiracy Theories Explode After Shady NASCAR Win, Crew Chief Snaps At Driver & Hot Race 'Mama'

Also, only in NASCAR can you have a pit reporter sub in for a driver in the middle of a race.

You wanna talk about an absolutely miserable NASCAR viewing experience yesterday? I had to suffer through watching the final 15 laps knowing either Tyler Reddick or SVG was going to win.

Tyler Reddick … or Shane Van Gisbergen! The guy who has already won the first two races this season, or the guy who has won five (!!!) straight road races. What in the hell am I supposed to talk about today? Tyler Reddick is off to a great start this year. Duh. He's now the first driver ever to win three straight races to start the season.

There. I talked about it. Now what?! What is going on here? Nothing against Tyler Reddick but … he ain't exactly a needle-mover in the world of stock car racing.

In fact, folks are growing a little suspicious after Tiny Tyler's third win Sunday at COTA. I gotta say, it ain't the craziest thought I've ever heard. I'd be lying if I said it hadn't crossed my mind, either. You'll see.

What else? I've got Alex Bowman bowing out, a pit reporter subbing in, a crew chief SNAPPING on his driver, and AJ Allmendinger briefly dying after the race. Just briefly, though. He's back today! So is Tara.

Four tires, enough fuel to keep the conspiracy theories FLOWING, and maybe the lottery numbers from Tyler Reddick if he wouldn't mind … Monday Morning Pit-Stop – the ‘What In The Hell Happened In That Courtroom?’ edition – is LIVE!

I mean, it's not THAT crazy, right?

Look, it was a fine race yesterday. I'm not the biggest fan of road racing – mainly because of SVG and this new, insufferable car – but it was fine. Not the worst road race I've seen by any stretch of the imagination.

Tyler Reddick somehow outdrove SVG on a road course, which literally nobody has been able to do in years.

Reddick has now won Daytona, Atlanta and COTA, and already has himself a 70-point lead over teammate Bubba Wallace in the points.

The 23XI fellas are COOKING to start the year. Michael Jordan basically has a standing reservation with Fox at this point for an interview, which is hilarious given he was supposed to be NBC's big catch this year. Sorry, losers! He's ours!

My point is, it's been all MJ and Tyler this season, which – as I said after Daytona – must make the muckity-mucks who run NASCAR thrilled given Jordan mauled them in the offseason court battle.

Which, naturally, brings me to what a ton of NASCAR fans are saying after Tiny Ty's THIRD win in a row:

Let's check in on Alex Bowman and Myatt Snider!

Look, I don't think any of that is true, although it would be hilarious if Michael and Denny told NASCAR they'd settle, but only if the start of the season was rigged for Tyler Reddick. What a wild request that would be.

But here's why it's all fake, beyond the obvious … If MJ did settle with NASCAR based on a condition like this, you're telling me TYLER REDDICK would be the one in Victory Lane over Bubba Wallace?!

Come on. That's how you know this is fake. What Tyler Reddick has done for 23XI over the last few weeks has been terrific for not only him, but the team. It's been great. But I can promise you that they would much prefer Bubba. Again, for obvious reasons. NASCAR would too. THAT's your settlement. Win-win!

So, no. I do not believe 23XI and NASCAR settled with a line in there about Tyler Reddick winning the first three races to start the season. I do not believe 23XI was given some insider info about the car this season that's giving them an edge.

I am appreciative of the fans giving me something to write about today. I was worried the #content well would run dry after another Reddick win. You guys stepped up like absolute champions. God, I love this country.

OK, let's check in on Alex Bowman before we start wrapping this thing up:

AJ, Chase & Tara, oh my!

I mean, what a story! It would be like if Trey Yingst got sick while covering the War in Iran today and Fox News called me up and said I needed to get on over there ASAP and fill in.

PS: I'd probably take a rain check on that one. I'm good monitoring the situation from the US of A.

Anyway, Myatt Snider going from pit road spotter for Jamie Little to running laps in a Hendrick Chevy – and also just texting his buddy for some tips minutes before doing the real thing – is probably something that only happens in NASCAR. Not sure they're putting the ball boy in if Pat Mahomes gets hurt this season.

Best racing series on the planet, and it's not particularly close. No offense to IndyCar. Yes offense to F1.

Thoughts, AJ Allmendinger?

It obviously looked way worse than it was, which is why I'm halfway joking about it today. I legit laughed out loud when Fox panned over to AJ, sprawled on the ground, for four seconds after the race while still talking about Tyler Reddick, and then just moved on. That was funny. Dark, sure, but also funny.

Tara Allmendinger, thoughts?

Proud to be a healthy, fit American wife & mama… who refuses to believe she’s finished yet. Something beautiful is coming.

Amen, Mrs. Allmendinger! Something beautiful is coming. Something beautiful is here. Good to have you back in class. Been a while! The weather is heating up, and so are the NASCAR WAGs. We're about to get HOT, folks. I can feel it in my bones.

OK, that's it for today. Off to Phoenix we go! I hope your Monday morning meetings with the boss go better than what poor Chase Briscoe dealt with late yesterday.

Hey, James – settle down. It's gonna be a LONG week. Let's take it easy.