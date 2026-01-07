NASCAR Whitewashes Commish Steve Phelps As ‘Social Justice’ Hero Despite Resigning in Disgrace

This is the same guy who called Richard Childress a "stupid redneck," right?

Mere weeks after his disgusting text messages attacking – and insulting – longtime NASCAR car owner Richard Childress went public, commissioner Steve Phelps said yesterday he was "stepping away" from the series at the end of this month.

And by "stepping away," he means resigning in disgrace. Just wanted to make sure that was clear. He was given two options: leave on your own terms so it looks like it's mutual, or we're firing you. He chose the former. I would too, for that it's worth.

But let's be honest here. Phelps was canned. He had to go. When unsealed text messages show that you called Dale Earnhardt's former boss a "stupid redneck" who needed to be "taken out back and flogged," you were probably on borrowed time. You don't need to be a genius to see that.

So, come Jan. 31, Phelps is gone. His time in NASCAR will be over, and the social justice will never be the same.

Huh?

Yeah, that's right. The social justice! Let's dive into this just insufferable press release:

NASCAR never disappoints, does it?

Phelps, who joined NASCAR in 2005, will transition out of the company by the end of the month leaving a legacy of leadership and a strategic vision that delivered significant growth and lasting innovation, championed equity and social justice initiatives, and created industry-wide opportunities for all stakeholders.

Under Phelps’s leadership, the sport has transformed its annual schedule with extraordinary new events and ‘bucket list’ fan experiences, reshaped its strategic vision, expanded its international footprint, secured long-term media rights and charter agreements, and assembled a world-class leadership team focused on building the future of stock car racing with fan experience at its core.

Among his most important priorities has been welcoming all fans into NASCAR.

They're just the best, aren't they? The DEI Warriors in NASCAR are still fighting the good fight. They might be down, but they ain't out!

Steve Phelps has been in NASCAR since 2005. That's over two decades in this sport. And you're telling me one of the things you're highlighting as he resigns in disgrace is his … equity and social justice initiatives? And "welcoming all fans" into the sport?

This is the dude who called Richard Childress a "stupid redneck," right? Just making sure we're on the same page here. Pretty inclusive!

Piss off. Get all the way outta here with that crap. The only "social justice" initiative that comes to mind during Phelps' tenure is the famous "noose" incident from the Summer of 2020. Otherwise known as the ‘Summer of George (Floyd).’

(Come on, that's FUNNY).

NASCAR was so deathly terrified of the progressive mob that they called in the FBI (!!!) over what they deemed was a "noose" hanging in Bubba Wallace's garage stall. The FBI. It was global news. Bubba was on CNN all week. Phelps looked like the most progressive person in all of America. This was his big moment.

And then … it all came crashing down in spectacular fashion when the FBI (!!!!!) concluded that it was simply just a rope used to pull the garage door down. To this day, by the way, nobody in NASCAR – including Phelps – has apologized or admitted they jumped the gun in the name of wokeness.

To this day, it remains maybe the most embarrassing moment in the series' history.

That happened under Phelps' watch. That's his social justice. The same dude, again, who is currently resigning because he called Richard Childress a "stupid redneck." I cannot emphasize that enough.

The Daytona 500 is 39 days away. NASCAR is coming off it's worst offseason maybe ever, has still not announced a new playoff format, and now the commissioner is resigning in disgrace.

But hey! The social justice was great.

Amazing.