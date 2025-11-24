NASCAR Execs Exposed After Leaked Texts Show Disgraceful Messages, Some About Trump & That 'Stupid Redneck'

Also, a championship-winning First Lady hit the beach to start the offseason.

Sometimes, I think the NASCAR Gods just like me extra special. Here I am, minding my own business on the Monday before Thanksgiving, just trying to find something — anything — to write about for this column, and then BAM …

A couple leaked texts later, and they dropped an absolute BOMB right on me to start the week. How lucky am I? How lucky are we?!

Steve Phelps, the commissioner of NASCAR, might be a scumbag. I reckon it depends on what your definition of scumbag is, but he might (is) be one.

Same with Steve O'Donnell, NASCAR's president. Might be a prick. Well, he's a prick. Definitely a prick.

Both dudes also have maybe the most fragile egos on the planet. You ever heard of little man syndrome? Yeah. They got it. Not saying they're trying to make up for something. Not saying they're not. but it doesn't look great.

Yeah, THAT's how bad these texts are. They came courtesy of the courts as NASCAR and 23XI battle it out over NASCAR's monopolistic practices over its charter system. Allegedly, of course. It's an antitrust battle. That's the gist of it.

I don't give a shit about that. I don't. Some of the Big Js are all over this court battle. I do not care. It doesn't move me an inch. I haven't written a single thing about it this year, and I most likely won't because it's just not my wheelhouse.

But THIS? Unsealed texts from the proceedings that expose the two biggest dudes in NASCAR as potential frauds? Hell yeah. This is 100% my wheelhouse.

Four tires, enough fuel to get us through Thanksgiving with our liberal aunts, and maybe one of those memory-eraser laser things from Men in Black for Steve Phelps … Monday Morning Pit-Stop – the ‘He’s Just A Stupid Redneck' edition – is LIVE!

NASCAR execs HATE Richard Childress

Look, this is all we're going to talk about today. This is it. It's the offseason. This IS the story of the week. I'll mix in a hot girl at the end just because we have standards around here, but otherwise, it's this story.

If you ain't into it, we will see you next week! But, I promise, you'll be into it. Let's dive in.

Like I said, a bunch of text messages to, from, and between NASCAR execs were leaked and unsealed from the ongoing court battle. I honestly don't even know where to begin.

Well, scratch that, I do. Steve Phelps HATES Richard Childress. Let's start here:

"Childress needs to be taken out back and flogged. He's a stupid redneck who owes his entire fortune to NASCAR."

My God. Amazing. Phelps also added that Dale Earnhardt's former owner is an "idiot," and that everyone who doesn't bend the knee to him and NASCAR's stupid rules are short-sighted and self-serving.

Incredible stuff. For those who haven't heard the term "flogged" used in this century (you haven't) and need a refresher, it means to take someone out back and beat the piss out of them, usually with a stick or a whip.

I've seen Steve Phelps. Talked to him. Interviewed him. Same with Childress.

Steve Phelps doesn't want that smoke. I promise you. That would be a bloodbath. Remember, this is the dude who once fought Kyle Busch after a truck race.

But wait, there's more!

Amazing. God, what a time that was. And now Kyle drives for Richard! How can you not be romantic about NASCAR?

Anyway, it appears Steve Phelps ain't the only one who wants to take stupid redneck Richard Childress out back and whip him with a stick …

Let's check in with Spire Motorsports co-owner, Jeff Dickerson!

"I hope RC [Richard Childress] says a word about this document so I can tell him what a cuck he looked like with trump."

Yes! A CUCK! Haven't heard that one used in quite a while. Great insult. Underrated. You ever find yourself on the internet reading about cucks, get out of there ASAP! Or, at the very least, get to Incognito mode. Have some pride.

No CLUE what document Jeff Dickerson is referring to, but my goodness, I'm all in. PLEASE let Trump catch wind of this. Please, please, please. He would open fire on NASCAR. It would be a bloodbath.

And here's the best part .. 99% of the garage voted Trump. Duh. There's a reason he was at the Coke 600 last year, and the Daytona 500 earlier this year. The fans are big fans, too. Shocker, I know!

Again, what a moment. But wait …

THERE'S MORE!

It's not just Richard Childress they hate … you will never, ever, in a million years, guess the "rival" series that had Steve Phelps and Steve O'Donnell shaking in their boots a few years ago …

SRX!!!! Y'all remember SRX!? What a great two-year run that was. Just an amazing series. They ran, like, six races every summer, it was on CBS, and featured a ton of different drivers from different series.

Chase Elliott ran it. So did his daddy. So did Denny Hamlin. Bobby Labonte. Tony Stewart. IndyCar guys. F1 guys. IMSA guys. NASCAR guys. It was incredible.

And NASCAR was apparently TERRIFIED of it.

"These guys are just plain stupid. Need to put a knife in that trash series," said Phelps.

I tell you what, Steve Phelps is Mr. Insult behind closed doors, huh? Guy just lets it rip. You reckon he'd ever, in a million years, say it to anyone's face? Come on.

"The guy who cried about safety every single day is in a box car with no safer barriers," said O'Donnell.

He HAD to be talking about Ryan Newman there, right? Don't know if y'all saw, but Newman was once nearly decapitated at Daytona back in 2020. I'd cry about safety after that, too.

And how about the sad realization about SRX at the end?

"They outrated Xfinity and Trucks last weekend."

No shit. Because it was awesome. Instead of whining about it and trying to kill it, maybe, I don't know … LEARN FROM IT?! God forbid NASCAR steps back and examines what another series is doing right, instead of bitching and moaning about it in a group text thread like a bunch of high school girls.

Take us home, Georgia!

Yep. And by the way, NASCAR finally got off their asses and went back to Bowman Gray and then North Wilkesboro, and it was because they were deathly terrified that SRX would scoop up Dale Jr. and go there first.

So, it appears to me that we (the fans) owe SRX a hell of a lot, even if she only lasted two years. But buddy, it was, evidently, a more impactful two years than ANYTHING else we've seen in the racing world in quite some time.

RIP SRX!

Whew. What a class. And on Thanksgiving week, at that! This is a great week, and here I am trying to cut door frames big enough for Steve Phelps' and Steve O'Donnell's heads!!

Amen, Moonhead. Enough bitching. Enough gossiping. It's a holiday week. I've got a turkey in the fridge defrosting. I fired up the electric fryer last night to make sure she still worked. She did. She always does.

Let's all be thankful this week. Don't know what for, but find something, and be thankful for it. I'd imagine it's harder this week for some than it is for others.

Looking at the two Steves in today's class.

