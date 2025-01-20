NASCAR Drivers Proudly Love Trump, Nasty Photo Shows Sport's Decline, Dale Jr. Back In 500 & Beachy Race Wife

Big day for the country. BIG day for the country. Gotta lock in today. Have to. If you're a patriot – and that's every single person reading this right now – you're 100% locked in today.

You went to bed with butterflies. You couldn't sleep. You woke up and immediately fired up the smoker so you could start tailgating. If you work at a woke company, you have today off because it's MLK Jr. Day.

If you don't – I do NOT – you took today off because America needed you to. Ask not what your country can do for you, ask what you can do for your country.

It's the second-to-last-Monday before the NASCAR (pre)season goes green, of course! Vroom vroom! What a twist! Didn't see it coming, did you?

How should we celebrate? Well, by talking about how great the sport … USED to be! Don't wanna be a Debbie downer, but this little photo is going viral for all the wrong reasons right now. You'll see.

What else? I've got another viral photo that I need to present to the class (this one involves an Earnhardt), Joe Gibbs is going BACK to the NFC championship game (go Redskins!), Dale Jr. is kinda-sort back in the Daytona 500, NASCAR loves Trump AND elite race wife McCall Gaulding spent the weekend playing in the sand.

What a HEATER to end the offseason!

Four tires, enough fuel to fuel all the heaters running outside Capitol Hill right now, and maybe some SPF 40 for McCall … Monday Morning Pit-Stop – the ‘America Is Finally BACK And NASCAR Almost Is, Too’ edition – is LIVE!

Start the festivities with this old picture of Dale Earnhardt

Honestly, I can't think of a more American way to start the day than with some Dale Earnhardt porn.

NO, not that kind of porn, animals. It's a saying. Goodness.

Last week, Dale Jr. fired off an insanely viral tweet over on Elon's app because patriots and NASCAR fans alike were stunned at what one friend randomly sent him.

According to Junior, his buddy stumbled upon a picture of his daddy – at DAYTONA – from way back in 1976.

For context, Dale Sr. didn't win his first race until 1979. He didn't run his first full season until ‘80. He wasn't even in the iconic No. 3 car until ‘84. Obviously, he didn’t win a Daytona 500 until 1998.

So, yeah – this is an old picture. A rare one. An insane one. An American one:

More NASCAR nostalgia, but this one is troubling

God, I love this country. This is why NASCAR is the best. Well, was the best. Don't know that I'd call it the best nowadays, but whatever. We're not here to shit on woke, progressive, NASCAR.

We're here to celebrate young Dale at Daytona. Now, Junior raised a few good points in a separate post, and I'd like to tackle the most important one:

- What hotel did they stay in ? Did they eat at any local restaurants?

Tough one, but my favorite one. I have no idea what the hotel scene was like in Daytona back in the 1970s. I assume it was full of drugs of naked women, but, admittedly, that's what I assume pretty much anything in America consisted of back in the 70s.

The Streamline? That's the easy answer because it's the hotel where NASCAR began, but maybe too fancy/expensive for a young Dale Sr. Who knows?

As for food … again, I assume the Ocean Deck was the place to be in the 1970s (it's pretty slimy today), but I also don't know if A) it was a bar at that point (started out as a hot dog stand!) and B) if Dale could swing it at a joint like that.

Just kidding! Of course he could. I assume he did. Lord knows Junior did when his time came.

Anyway, what a way to start Inauguration Day! Not sure how we top a young Dale at Daytona?

… by shitting on modern day NASCAR (and Joe's awful economy), of course!

Congrats, Joe!

My God. LOOK AT THAT. We used to be such a great country, and such a great sport. Don't ever let the Libs tell you any different.

PS: hug your liberal Aunt Karen today. She needs it!

Dupont? Long gone. RIP. Home Depot? Bailed years ago, along with Lowe's. Jack Daniels? Used to be on the old Bowyer car I believe. Gone.

Budweiser is technically still here because of Busch, but still … gone. Died with DEI (just like what's happening in Washington right now!).

Gone are the days of having a full-time sponsor for all 36 races. Will probably never happen again. Denny Hamlin and FedEx held out as long as possible, but that ended last year.

It's sad. It's, frankly, troubling for the state of NASCAR. Not great. Thank God for Trump!

Next? Congrats to Joe … Gibbs! … on his Redskins RETURNING to the NFC title game for the first time since 1992!

Dale in Daytona (again!), angry in Indy & NASCAR loves Trump!

What I wouldn't give to go back to 1992 and watch an automobile race. I can't even imagine (literally, I wasn't born yet).

Congrats to the Coach & congrats to longtime Skins fan, Dale Jr.! God, he must've pounded two dozen Bud Heavys Saturday night. Legend.

Speaking of Junior … did you hear the good news? He's gonna race the 500 again! Sort of:

Badass. I'm all in. And by the way, that's a car that can 100% win the Daytona 500. Hendrick equipment. Restrictor-plate racing. Dale Jr. in his ear the whole time.

I would sprinkle a few bucks on the No. 40 Just Allgaier machine if I were you. Just a hunch. I nailed Byron last year, for what it's worth.

Next? I said last week nobody gives a shit about IndyCar, and that did NOT go over well with some great patriots:

Zach,

Happy New Year, by the way.

"Nobody watches Indycar"?

I watch it religiously because it's REAL racing as opposed to the woke and increasingly boring F1. At least I watch it when it's not on fu*king Peacock because I won't give NBC a goddamn cent ever.

Nascar's gone down the shit-chute this year too with 5 races on Amazon Prime. Absolute bullshit and again, I won't give them a damn cent either.

I used to be able to get to a couple of Indycar events when they were at Watkins Glen (90 minutes away) and Pocono, but now I have to just do the TV.

Jon.

Thanks, Jon! Good to hear from you again. Been a while. Welcome back!

Look, I'll give you this: IndyCar is approximately one billion times better than disgusting, woke, pansy F1. Absolutely with you on that one. Dumb series with even dumber – and more progressive – drivers.

The ratings for IndyCar, minus the 500, are usually horrific. The grandstands are equally bad. There HAS to be a reason for that. What is it? I'm genuinely asking, because I have no idea.

Let's get that answered and go from there. Maybe I'll try one out this year. Who knows? It is Trump's America, after all. Anything is possible!

Speaking of … time to party!

Take us home, McCall!

Incredible. Been five years since Trump visited Daytona. He's back in office. He's as popular as ever. Does he return next month?

Can't wait to find out! Take a Victory Lap, Mr. President. And bring Tom Homan with you while you're in town!

OK, that's it for today. Again, big day for America. Plan accordingly.

Take us home McCall … and Larry Mac!