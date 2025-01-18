You wanna start you Saturday off with some Dale Earnhardt nostalgia? Yeah, I know. Dumb question.

You're an American, you voted Trump, and you believe in two genders and two genders only – of COURSE you want some Dale Earnhardt nostalgia. Only a purple-haired Lib would say no!

Earlier this week, Dale Jr. fired off an insanely viral tweet over on Elon's app because patriots and NASCAR fans alike were stunned at what one friend randomly sent him. According to Junior, his buddy stumbled upon a picture of his daddy – at DAYTONA – from way back in 1976.

For context, Dale Sr. didn't win his first race until 1979. He didn't run his first full season until ‘80. He wasn't even in the iconic No. 3 car until ‘84. Obviously, he didn’t win a Daytona 500 until 1998.

So, yeah – this is an old picture. A rare one. An insane one:

We have a ton of questions about this unearthed Dale Earnhardt gem

Dad at Daytona in 76. His first trip. His own car he prepared in his father’s garage. No gloves and no idea what the future held. I was recently sent this by a friend, I hadn’t seen it before. Pretty amazing.

God, I love this country. This is why NASCAR is the best. Well, was the best. Don't know that I'd call it the best nowadays, but whatever. We're not here to shit on woke, progressive, NASCAR.

We're here to see the greatest to ever do it (sorry, Richard!) as a young buck. A nobody. A little up-and-comer who didn't have a clue. Look at that picture. That dude would go on to win a billion races and change the racing world forever. Amazing.

PS: this follow-up from Junior is even better:

- I have the truck he towed it down there with.

Incredible.

- At the top of the right front fender, it say's "Kannapolis NC" where "Goodyear" decal usually is. The left front fender doesn't have that, it has a traditional Goodyear decal. Odd. Why?

GREAT question. I thought the same thing. What's the deal there?

- That's Tommy Houston behind dad. He's Teresa's uncle.

Teresa Earnhardt! AKA, the Wicked Witch of NASCAR. What a cameo. Fans hate her, but I think she's all right.

- What hotel did they stay in ? Did they eat at any local restaurants?

Tough one, but my favorite one. I have no idea what the hotel scene was like in Daytona back in the 1970s. I assume it was full of drugs of naked women, but, admittedly, that's what I assume pretty much anything in America consisted of back in the 70s.

The Streamline? That's the easy answer because it's the hotel where NASCAR began, but maybe too fancy/expensive for a young Dale Sr. Who knows?

As for food … again, I assume the Ocean Deck was the place to be in the 1970s (it's pretty slimy today), but I also don't know if A) it was a bar at that point (started out as a hot dog stand!) and B) if Dale could swing it at a joint like that.

Just kidding! Of course he could. I assume he did. Lord knows Junior did when his time came.

What a picture. What a way to start inaugural weekend.





