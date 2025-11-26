Explosive Texts Expose NASCAR's Dirty Secrets, And One Owner Is Out For Blood

Well, it's gonna be an awkward Thanksviging at the NASCAR table.

NASCAR's skeletons were absolutely ripped from the closet this week thanks to some unsealed court documents, and all hell has now broken loose.

Predictably, of course. Besides, how would YOU respond if you found out your boss called you a "stupid redneck" who needed to be taken out back and "flogged"?

Not great, probably! And that's exactly how Richard Childress has handled it. Well, he's even taking it a step further, possibly.

According to a statement released by RCR, Childress is contemplating legal action against NASCAR and Steve Phelps for the unsealed text messages released last week.

Happy Thanksgiving!

NASCAR has fires all over the place right now

GOOD! If I were Childress, I would be out for blood. I'd want Phelps, Steve O'Donnell and anyone else in that group chat nailed to the wall. The hell with it. Fight fire with fire.

For those who missed my award-winning MMPS column this week, this all stems from unsealed text messages from the ongoing court battle between NASCAR and 23XI Racing. The court stuff is mundane and boring, but the text messages that we got from it have quite literally set the NASCAR world on fire.

NASCAR commissioner Steve Phelps is featured prominently in them, along with president Steve O'Donnell. Phelps CLEARLY hates Richard Childress, as he went after him a couple of times. Steve O'Donnell was DEATHLY terrified of the now defunct SRX Racing Series and tried to kill it back in the day.

Spire Motorsports co-owner, Jeff Dickerson, called Childress a "cuck" for inviting president Donald Trump to his pit box last year.

Cuck! What a word.

Here's a taste of what Richard is PISSED about:

"Childress needs to be taken out back and flogged. He's a stupid redneck who owes his entire fortune to NASCAR."

"I hope RC [Richard Childress] says a word about this document so I can tell him what a cuck he looked like with trump."

My God. Amazing. Phelps also added that Dale Earnhardt's former owner is an "idiot," and that everyone who doesn't bend the knee to him and NASCAR's stupid rules are short-sighted and self-serving.

Incredible stuff. For those who haven't heard the term "flogged" used in this century (you haven't) and need a refresher, it means to take someone out back and beat the piss out of them, usually with a stick or a whip.

And for those who also don't know exactly what BUSINESS Childress stands on, here's a little taste of the sort of animal Steve Phelps now has to deal with:

Yeah, good luck, Steve. Frankly, I'd rather just try my hand at the defamation suit. Lord knows an actual fight would be over before it ever even began.

Cannot WAIT to see where this story goes next. Obviously, I'm #TeamRichard here. So are all NASCAR fans.

This series might be in trouble.