Advocacy Group Independent Women Has Tour Bus Vandalized By Trans 'Activists' | OutKick Exclusive

Independent Women, a pro-woman advocacy group, saw its tour bus defaced in New Mexico by radical transgender activists during a statewide tour celebrating the anniversary of Title IX, OutKick has exclusively learned.

The vandals spray-painted profanity-laced phrases all over the entire bus, covering up the pro-women messaging celebrating female athletes, written by female athletes. The disgusting phrases included things like, "f**k off, fascists" and "This is New Mexico, b**ch."

This is the second time the Independent Women's bus was vandalized during its tour. Last year, in North Carolina, vandals also defaced the bus. Chalk up another win for the tolerant and peaceful radical left-wing in America.

"The vandalism of our tour bus is not only a criminal act, it is also a reprehensible display of intolerance by those who can't handle the truth: women's sports deserve protection," Beth Parlato, Independent Women senior legal advisor, told OutKick.

"Title IX was meant to ensure fairness for female athletes, not to erase them. As we celebrate the 53rd anniversary of Title IX and the progress women have made, it is alarming to see such hostility toward those who recognize biological reality matters in sports. If you have to resort to destruction to oppose our message, it only proves how necessary our message is. We won’t be silenced. We won’t be intimidated. We will not back down. We will continue to speak boldly for women and girls, for truth, and for the future of female athletics."

Pro-woman advocacy group forced to call in security detail during bus tour

Independent Women filed a police report in response to the incident. One photo shows a woman – who is wearing a mask outdoors – writing "protect trans kids" on the back of the bus.

Independent Women hired private security, SCP Strategies, for their week-long event. Beto Bejarano, the CEO of SCP Strategies, told OutKick that he had never experienced anything like the vandalism that occurred to the tour bus.

"During the recent ‘Celebrate Women’s Sports’ tour through New Mexico, we were honored to provide security and support for a mission focused on uplifting actual women athletes—biological women who have trained, sacrificed, and dedicated their lives to the integrity of fair competition in sports," Bejarano said.

"Day 3 in Albuquerque brought a deeply disturbing turn. Within an hour of checking into our hotel, we received notice that the bus had once again been vandalized—this time with spray-painted vulgarities, hateful language, and defaced community signatures. The windows and body of the bus suffered extensive graffiti damage, with repair estimates starting at $20,000. During this incident, I personally had to intervene when a group of aggressive individuals threatened both myself and the women on the bus."

Bejarano, whose company previously provided security for a Democratic convention and faced no violence from protesting Republican opponents, said police were called at that time, but it took law enforcement six hours to respond. He said such a lengthy response time is not uncommon.

OutKick requested a copy of the police report but has yet to hear back.

Bus Was Egged In Sante Fe

The bus made 33 stops across the state of New Mexico as part of its "Her Game. Her Legacy." campaign to celebrate the anniversary of the passage of Title IX. The bus was egged on the first stop of the tour, on June 23 in Sante Fe, but continued on through the constant presence of threats to the safety of those preaching the importance of protecting women's sports and spaces from the invasion of men.

Independent Women also had to deal with a venue change after the Santa Fe Farmers’ Market Institute informed the organization, just three hours before the start of their event, that they wouldn't host it – despite signing a contract to do so.

According to Independent Women, the Farmers' Market Institute said that they wouldn't host the event because "as much as [they] support free speech, [they] want to make it clear that SFFMI is in disagreement with the message and intent of this particular event."

It's fascinating how some people who claim to "support free speech" really don't support free speech. They support speech with which they agree.

"The ‘Her Game. Her Legacy.’ bus tour is about more than sports; it’s about celebrating women and girls from around the state of New Mexico," Brianna Howard, ambassador and influencer manager for Independent Women, told OutKick.

"This bus tour is a physical reminder of women’s dedication, determination and fortitude, and by attacking the ‘Her Game. Her Legacy.’ bus, vandals and disruptors are attacking the very core of what this tour seeks to celebrate: women and girls. Attacking a bus built on the premise of celebrating something so sacred to New Mexicans, women’s sports, only makes us stronger and reminds us why we are here to raise up women and girls in the Land of Enchantment in the first place. We will never back down in standing firmly with female athletes in the pursuit of protecting their rights to safe, fair, and equal playing fields."

The tour's first stop coincided with National Women's Sports Week and included special guests U.S. Department of Education Secretary Linda McMahon and former New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez.

Trump Working To Keep Men Out Of Girls', Women's Sports

Since Donald Trump took office in January, the federal government has held true to its promise to try and eradicate males in girls' and women's sports. However, several left-wing states – under the influence of the radical transgender ideologists – continue to push their ideology over fairness and safety for girls and women.

Their anti-common sense policies have emboldened people like those who have taken to committing vandalism and threatening the safety of women who dare to stand up for themselves and the protection of their sports and spaces.

For a group that constantly preaches tolerance and acceptance, they sure don't take kindly to those with whom they disagree. Unfortunately, women who want fairness and safety are in their way, and they don't care what measures they have to take to coerce everyone into agreement.