Department Of Education Declares June As 'Title IX' Month To Honor Female Athletes

The Department of Education announced that it will observe June as "Title IX Month" as a way to honor female athletes. This comes during a time when girls' and women's sports are under siege with biological males, who "identify" as girls and women, taking titles, trophies, and roster spots away from females.

"June will now be dedicated to commemorating women and celebrating their struggle for, and achievement of, equal educational opportunity. Throughout the month, the Department will highlight actions taken to reverse the Biden Administration’s legacy of undermining Title IX and announce additional actions to protect women in line with the true purpose of Title IX," the Department wrote in a press release.

In addition, the DOE announced two new Title IX investigations into the University of Wyoming and Jefferson County Public Schools (Colorado) for potential violations. Both center around schools allowing biological males to invade the private spaces of girls and/or women.

The announcement of observing June as "Title IX Month" comes on the heels of multiple males capturing state titles in girls' track and field events over the weekend. AB Hernandez (California) captured two state titles (high jump and triple jump) and Veronica Garcia (Washington) won the 200-meter dash in their respective states. The latter, Garcia, was booed as the announcement was made listing the athlete as the girls' state champion.

Plus, in Oregon, another trans-identifying athlete, Liaa Rose, finished in fifth place in the girls' high jump, taking a spot on the podium. In protest, two girls refused to stand on the podium, despite finishing higher than Rose, to let everyone know their feelings that a male was allowed to compete in the first place.

Since Donald Trump took office in January, the government has held true to its promise to try and eradicate males in girls' and women's sports. The Department of Education's announcement is another step in that direction. However, several left-wing states – like those mentioned above – continue to push their radical gender ideology over fairness and safety for girls and women.