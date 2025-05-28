Oregon Added To States Being Investigated By DOJ For Allowing Males In Girls' Sports

President Donald Trump signed an executive order to "keep men out of women's sports" in January and his federal government has held true to its promise. However, several states have openly flouted the order, deciding that it's more important to be "inclusive" than to be "fair" or "safe."

Add Oregon to the list of states now under investigation by the Department of Justice for potential Title IX violations related to allowing males to compete in girls' and women's sports. The state was already under investigation by the Department of Education, but it appears next steps are being taken.

On May 23, Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dillon sent a letter to three lawyers who asked for an investigation into the Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA). The letter states that the federal government is looking into both organizations.

"My office will work in coordination with other federal agencies and units, including the Title IX Special Investigations Team and the Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights to determine whether the Oregon Department of Education and the Oregon School Activities Association have violated the obligations under Title IX, among other federal laws and regulations," Dillon wrote.

One of the athletes in question is 11th-grader Ada Gallagher, who competes at McDaniel High School in Portland. As Fox News Digital reported, Gallagher has won several girls' high school races this season.

OutKick has reported on several Oregon athletes and parents who have complained about male athletes competing in – and winning – girls' high school competitions.

"It's just frustrating that nothing has changed," Lillian Hammond, a high school junior, told OutKick. "But I would very much, and I know other women would [as well], appreciate seeing Oregon being investigated for this, because I feel like it's so obvious that this is happening, and it is so obvious that it is wrong."

Another female athlete's mother, Rebecca Carpenter, begged for the Department of Justice to get involved.

"We want to draw the U.S. [Department of Justice's] attention to this issue so that they'll come after Oregon the way that they're going after Maine right now," Carpenter told OutKick. "Because our governor, the Oregon Department of Education, the Oregon School Activities Association, are set on allowing this to happen. They aren't going to change. And so we need national intervention."

The Carpenters were upset that a different male athlete, Lia Rose, was dominating multiple events in Oregon girls' high school competitions. Sophia Carpenter, and several other girls, refused to participate in a meet this season because of Rose's presence.

"I've worked years and years, put so much time into this sport. And at the end of the day, I deserve to be on the podium and to get those opportunities," Carpenter said. "And I'm not gonna let a boy take that from me. I am glad that I was able to stand up with other girls at this invitational, but I can't afford to do it every time. That's not fair to anyone."

The OSAA State Track & Field Championships are scheduled for this weekend. Rose is set to compete in the girls' 6A high jump on Saturday.