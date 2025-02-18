Pro-Woman Advocates Slam New NCAA Transgender Policy As Not Good Enough

The NCAA recently updated its transgender policy to align with President Donald Trump's executive order, "Keeping Men Out of Women's Sports."

Or, so it seemed. Pro-woman advocates, including Riley Gaines and Jennifer Sey, have slammed the policy for not being good enough.

Here's the problem with the policy: it uses the phrase "sex assigned at birth" as the determining factor. As human biology tells us, a person is not "assigned sex at birth," but rather determined upon conception based on the presence of XX or XY chromosomes.

Saying it's assigned at birth makes it sound like doctors make an arbitrary decision on whether a baby is male or female, which is simply not true.

A fetus' sex is determined well before birth, hence the existence of "gender-reveal" parties. If sex is "assigned at birth," then how are parents able to find out the sex of their baby while it's still in the womb? Easy answer: sex isn't assigned at birth.

The NCAA says the way to determine a female athlete is based upon a person's "birth record."

" Sex Assigned at Birth: The male or female designation doctors assign to infants at birth, which is marked on their birth records," reads the policy.

Here's the thing, though: birth certificates can be changed. Most states allow people to change their birth certificates to reflect their "gender identity" rather than their biological sex.

It seems that the NCAA purposefully allowed a loophole in the policy where they can pretend to ban males from women's sports without actually doing so.

Riley Gaines, host of the OutKick podcast "Gaines for Girls" and one of the most influential pro-woman voices in the country, said of the policy: "The new NCAA policy is NOT in compliance with President Trump's beautifully and thoroughly written Executive Order. It's in direct contrast."

Jennifer Sey, the founder of XX-XY Athletics , wrote: "Self ID ain’t it. And that’s all that is required in the NCAA’s new policy. Birth certificates can be changed in all but 6 states. And verification of sex in this policy is a birth certificate. See the problem?"

The issue with the NCAA transgender policy is that it doesn't require an athlete to be female to compete in women's sports; it simply requires that a person's birth certificate declares the person to be female.

OutKick reached out to the NCAA for comment on their new policy. We asked if they had a response to pro-woman advocates who say the policy isn't good enough. They did not respond.

As we know, males can change their birth certificates to say they are female. They cannot, however, change their chromosomes or biology. The only effective way to determine sex is with chromosomal testing.

Of course, that would completely eliminate males from women's sports. The NCAA doesn't appear to actually want that to happen, even if they pretend that's the case.