The NCAA Is Happy Trump Is Banning Males From Women's Sports, Even If They Won't Admit It | Zaksheske

Although NCAA President Charlie Baker would never admit it publicly, he must be ecstatic that President Donald Trump signed an executive order to keep males out of women's sports.

Why? Because it takes the issue out of Baker's hands. There is nothing the NCAA and Baker enjoy more than having someone else make decisions for them.

"The NCAA is an organization made up of 1,100 colleges and universities in all 50 states that collectively enroll more than 530,000 student-athletes," Baker said in a statement.

We strongly believe that clear, consistent, and uniform eligibility standards would best serve today's student-athletes instead of a patchwork of conflicting state laws and court decisions. To that end, President Trump's order provides a clear, national standard," the statement continued.

"The NCAA Board of Governors is reviewing the executive order and will take necessary steps to align NCAA policy in the coming days, subject to further guidance from the administration. The Association will continue to help foster welcoming environments on campuses for all student-athletes. We stand ready to assist schools as they look for ways to support any student-athletes affected by changes in the policy."

Of course, Baker and the NCAA don't oppose the executive order. Baker, like most reasonable Americans, probably agrees that males don't belong in women's sports.

However, Baker doesn't have the guts to say that out loud or create the necessary policies to stop it from happening. He's more than happy to let Trump take the heat from the trans mafia and simply say, "It's out of my hands."

And the NCAA did just that, finally updating its policy on Wednesday after Trump's order.

"Men's category open to all eligible student-athletes, women's category restricted to student-athletes assigned female at birth, schools directed to foster welcoming environments on all campuses," the new policy reads.

The NCAA stood idly by as trans-identifying male swimmer Lia Thomas, formerly Will Thomas, dominated women in the pool and even captured a women's National Championship in 2022.

The NCAA remained silent as Thomas' presence in the women's locker room dealt irreparable psychological harm to teammates and opponents, who felt violated and silenced.

Then, just last year, San Jose State started trans-identifying male Blaire Fleming on its women's volleyball team. Throughout the season, OutKick reached out to the NCAA on several occasions to comment on the travesty. In each instance, they either deflected responsibility to the schools or the Mountain West Conference or flat-out refused to comment.

The NCAA said it would only get involved if San Jose State reached the NCAA Tournament, at which point the organization would have no choice.

But they dodged a bullet when Colorado State defeated SJSU in the Mountain West Tournament championship, and they escaped the situation without ever so much as making a single statement.

READ: CSU Beats SJSU In Mountain West Final, Saves NCAA From Transgender Blaire Fleming Controversy

The entire time, the NCAA was just waiting for this moment. The moment when Donald Trump assumed office and took the responsibility out of their hands yet again.

And that's exactly what happened. Baker and the NCAA never showed an ounce of courage to state the obvious: males do not belong in female sports and locker rooms.

Now, thanks to Trump, they don't have to do it at all. Thankfully, for future female athletes, they don't have to deal with males in their sports at the college level.

But don't, for one second, think about giving the NCAA or Charlie Baker an ounce of credit. They put their cowardice on full display and those female athletes should never forgive – or forget – that.