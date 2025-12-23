The Philip Rivers Comeback Story Has Been Cool But There Is No Santa Claus

When it was over, Brock Purdy walked across the field at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, found Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, shook his hand, and told him what an honor it had been to play in the same game with the man authoring the NFL's best feel-good story of the year.

That's cool.

And the Rivers story is cool.

Cool Story To A Degree

But it seems to be running out of gas now.

The Colts lost for the fifth consecutive time and second in row with Rivers as the starting quarterback on Monday night. That's simply the cruel reality of it, and even Rivers recognizes it's not good enough.

"I'm torn of how to express it, because it's been a blast," Rivers said after the 48-27 loss. "It's been a blast to prepare and to go, stinking, get ready and go out there and warm up and do all that with these guys again. But the name of the game is not, you know, go have a good time.

"It's help find a way to lead your team to a win. And we've come away short here these first two."

The Colts are not eliminated from playoff contention with an 8-7 record, but they need to win and need help from Houston losing. It's not looking promising but, dabgummit, Rivers isn't giving up hope.

"I've been a part of less percentage chances of getting in and got in before," he said. "So you certainly won't hear me losing hope here as we prepare for next week."

Rivers Assignment Was Win

Rivers didn't play poorly this game. The fact is he played better than the previous week against the Seattle Seahawks in his return to the game for the first time since 2020.

"Philip Rivers played his butt off," 49ers future Hall of fame offensive tackle Trent Williams said of the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

But none of that changes that the Colts lost.

And regardless of how improbable the Rivers story is, regardless of what it shows about a grandfather being able to step back into a young man's game five years after he retires, regardless of all the feel-good vibes the story gives off, Rivers was brought to Indy to win.

To save the season because Daniel Jones could no longer try. To make the playoffs.

But none of that seems realistic now.

This should not be understood as a criticism of Rivers. The only thing he's failed to do is lift a flawed team to victory. It can be argued no other quarterback – young or old – might have been able to do that with this team that was already in free-fall when Rivers arrived.

Rivers Outstanding Until Last Pass

And it can be argued that not many other quarterbacks could save Indianapolis when the defense seemingly put down a welcome mat at the goal line as the 49ers scored 48 points.

But Rivers tried.

Before his final pass, Rivers completed 23 of 34 attempts for 277 yards and two touchdowns in trying to match Purdy, who was on a five-touchdown-pass heater.

"The ball always goes to the right spot, he lets it go as fast as anyone, he can understand almost any coverage you're in, he's amazing," Niners coach Kyle Shanahan said of Rivers.

But at the end of all that came the pass in which Rivers threw an interception that was returned 74 yards for a touchdown. And after that final pass came the final score.

Storybook ending ruined.