Daniel Jones Out With An Achilles Injury And Suddenly Colts Season On Brink

Colts turn to rookie quarterback Riley Leonard

The season is headed in the wrong direction for Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts, and it now it seems uncertain for the quarterback.

Jones went to the turf with a non-contact injury at Jacksonville. The club is saying it is a right Achilles injury and the quarterback left the game and then limped back to the locker room afterward.

Fear Of Ruptured Achilles

This injury is likely serious. There is a fear it is a rupture, per an NFL source.

Jones knew immediately something was amiss. He took off his helmet and slammed it on the turf, which is a sign he knew the issue before any diagnosis.

Jones had been dealing with a left fibula injury and it is possible this injury had something to do with that because his previous injury was reported to be a fracture for which he's been wearing a digitally printed support.

It is possible Jones spent so much time relying on his right leg to support his left leg injury that the Achilles gave out.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 07: Daniel Jones #17 of the Indianapolis Colts walks off the field after an injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium on December 07, 2025 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Anthony Richardson Still on IR

And this is where things get worse because backup quarterback Anthony Richardson, on injured reserve, has not been ready to play and was inactive for Sunday's game as he has been for some time with an orbital bone fracture suffered in October.

That Richardson bone fracture, by the way, happened in strange fashion.

So the Colts are going with Riley Leonard as their quarterback against the Jaguars. And they have no one behind him.

The Colts are trailing this game 21-7. 

Leonard, a rookie, had thrown two passes before this game. Both were incomplete. He did complete his first four attempts against the Jaguars.

Colts Face Uphill Climb

The Colts, meanwhile, have lost three of the past four games and two in a row. They were the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed a month ago.

The Colts have also lost nine consecutive games dating back to 2017 in Jacksonville.

They are now looking at a crisis as they fight to remain in the playoffs hunt.

Armando Salguero is a national award-winning columnist and is OutKick's Senior NFL Writer. He has covered the NFL since 1990 and is a selector for the Pro Football Hall of Fame and a voter for the Associated Press All-Pro Team and Awards. Salguero, selected a top 10 columnist by the APSE, has worked for the Miami Herald, Miami News, Palm Beach Post and ESPN as a national reporter. He has also hosted morning drive radio shows in South Florida.