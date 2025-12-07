Daniel Jones Out With An Achilles Injury And Suddenly Colts Season On Brink

The season is headed in the wrong direction for Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts, and it now it seems uncertain for the quarterback.

Jones went to the turf with a non-contact injury at Jacksonville. The club is saying it is a right Achilles injury and the quarterback left the game and then limped back to the locker room afterward.

Fear Of Ruptured Achilles

This injury is likely serious. There is a fear it is a rupture, per an NFL source.

Jones knew immediately something was amiss. He took off his helmet and slammed it on the turf, which is a sign he knew the issue before any diagnosis.

Jones had been dealing with a left fibula injury and it is possible this injury had something to do with that because his previous injury was reported to be a fracture for which he's been wearing a digitally printed support.

It is possible Jones spent so much time relying on his right leg to support his left leg injury that the Achilles gave out.

Anthony Richardson Still on IR

And this is where things get worse because backup quarterback Anthony Richardson, on injured reserve, has not been ready to play and was inactive for Sunday's game as he has been for some time with an orbital bone fracture suffered in October.

That Richardson bone fracture, by the way, happened in strange fashion.

So the Colts are going with Riley Leonard as their quarterback against the Jaguars. And they have no one behind him.

The Colts are trailing this game 21-7.

Leonard, a rookie, had thrown two passes before this game. Both were incomplete. He did complete his first four attempts against the Jaguars.

Colts Face Uphill Climb

The Colts, meanwhile, have lost three of the past four games and two in a row. They were the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed a month ago.

The Colts have also lost nine consecutive games dating back to 2017 in Jacksonville.

They are now looking at a crisis as they fight to remain in the playoffs hunt.