Philip Rivers Loses First Start But This Isn't How The Fairy Tale Ends

It didn't work out exactly like a Cinderella tale because the Seattle Seahawks have a great defense and great kicker and that was enough to keep Philip Rivers from winning his first start for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Booo!

We don't root for teams here. We root for stories. For great moments that we will remember in the decades to come. And this will surely be one, except Rivers didn't win.

Rivers: "It Was A Blast"

"It was a real blessing to get back out there with the guys, but obviously this is about the Colts and the Seahawks and we didn't find a way to get it done," Rivers said afterward.

"I'm grateful, grateful," he continued. "As the game just got going I was thankful, grateful that I was just out there. And it was a blast.

"It was a blast, but the emotions now are disappointment, right? Disappointment. This isn't about me. We have a team that's scrapping like crazy trying to stay alive and get in the postseason. So, obviously we're all disappointed we came up just short."

It was awesome, anyway.

Because seeing the 44-year-old grandfather, who hasn't played since 2020 come out of retirement and start an NFL game after three days of practice is amazing in of itself. And seeing Rivers stretch the Colts jersey with his belly and take a hit or two and still live was impressive.

Could Rivers Return Next Season?

And seeing the guy not back down one bit and actually give his team a chance to win this game suggests the Colts season indeed is not over. And maybe Philips isn't done with the Colts even after this season is over?

"Maybe it will inspire or teach not to run or be scared of what may or may not happen," Rivers said. "There is doubt. And it's real. The guaranteed safe bet is to go home or to not go for it. and the other one is, ‘Shoot, let’s see what happens.'

"…But whatever God's will, I'm happy with."

So maybe Cinderella comes back to the dance next week when the Colts play the San Francisco 49ers at home. And then again the final two weeks when they play the Jaguars and Texans in AFC South games.

And maybe Cinderella can still make it to the big dance.

And maybe Cinderella can come back next year – maybe even as a very capable backup quarterback at age 45.

Colts Will Improve With Rivers

We can speculate about all this now because watching the Colts operate with an obviously still rusty Rivers suggest they might improve. It suggests they cannot be immediately dismissed as a sideshow.

It suggests maybe good things can still happen even when it didn't go perfect against the Seahawks.

It says right here that Ole Man Rivers can still keep rollin' along.

"If I can stay healthy, like I feel good, it's going to get better as we go," Rivers said. "But the catch in that is we got to win. It doesn't matter if we're getting better as we go if we don't win because it's going to be over in three week.

"So, that's the catch there. But it's going to continue to get better. This is the first one, we're talking about three days of practice."

The Colts, on the outside of the playoff picture looking in when the day began, lose and obviously that doesn't help. But they're still alive.

Rivers Story Is Not Over

This is where I remind you how close this came to being fantastic.

The Colts led, 16-15 with 47 seconds to play after a Blake Grupe field goal. That score, with 52 seconds to play, came at the end of a seven-play drive that included a 16-yard completion from Rivers.

So Rivers gave the Colts a chance. He actually threw the game's only touchdown pass.

But Rivers, throwing mostly short passes to avoid getting hit, couldn't put the finishing chapter on what would have been a made-for-streaming movie. He couldn't out kick Seattle kicker Jason Myers, who delivered six field goals.

And when the Colts got the football back one final time with 11 seconds to play, Rivers couldn't deliver a miracle. He threw his only interception in what was obviously a desperation throw down the middle of the field.

"We didn't find a way to get it done is the bottom line," Rivers said.

That's true. But the story is not over.