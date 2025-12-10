Philip Rivers On New Colts Assignment: 'I'm Not Here To Save The Year Or Be A Hero'

Rivers admits his weight is up and there's 'risk' in his return but he's excited for another opportunity

The Indianapolis Colts quarterback situation that was in chaos Sunday afternoon when Daniel Jones tore his Achilles tendon has a dose of downhome Philip Rivers simplicity now.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame candidate that just signed with the team's practice squad after being retired since 2020 was asked Wednesday why he's back? And what gives him the idea that he can do it?

Philip Rivers: Colts Wanted Me

"I'll try to keep it simple," Rivers told reporters. "I'm trying to make this as simple as I can. I'll try not to get emotional, actually, now that you're asking. As simple as I can be, it's a coach that I love, and an organization that I really enjoyed being with.

"Mr. [Jim] Irsay believing in me in that year in 2020 when things didn't go so good in 2019, and shoot, the teammates that I was able to play with. Shoot, 14 of them are still here. Training room is the same. PR guys are the same. Equipment room is the same. And they wanted me. I'm trying to keep it as simple as that."

That does quite simply explain why Rivers felt comfortable returning to the Colts. But there is a little more to it because football has a way of tugging at the heart. …

"It's a game I love to play. A game I thought I was done playing," Rivers added. "Certainly, I wasn't hanging on any hope of playing again. I kind of thought that ship had sailed. But something about it exciited me, and it's kind of one of those deals the door opens, and you get to walk through it and find out if you can do it, or run from it."

Paunchy Rivers Understands Risk

Rivers, noticably paunchy under his loose-fitting hoodie and admitting he's not weighing what he did in 2020, knows exposing himself to a pass rush for the first time in five years is not going to be easy.

"I know that there's risk involved, obviously, may or may not happen," he said. "But the only way to find out is go for it. And I just felt almost like it was a gift, another opportunity to play and cut it loose with the guys and the game you love to play. The dream that you got to live, you may get some bonus time. So I really kept it kept it as simple as that in my mind."

Coach Shane Steichen, speaking to reporters for the first time since the Colts officially added Rivers to the practice squad on Tuesday, said that rookie Riley Leonard's condition with a knee injury has apparently improved some and he will practice on Wednesday.

Rivers also will practice.

Colts Award Rivers His Old Number

It is obvious whichever quarterback starts on Sunday will need the help of his teammates.

"I'm not here to save the year or be the hero by any means," Rivers admitted. "We gotta stinkin' run the crap out of the football and play defense."

The club will decide how that goes and how it looks later in the week before announcing which of the two players will start against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

"He wants to do it," Steichen said of Rivers wanting to play. "I think that's pretty friggan' cool."

At first, Rivers was open. He said, ‘yeah,’ when the idea was initially proposed in a conversation Sunday evening.

Eventually, Rivers was much more excited.

"Dadgummit, let's do it," Steichen quoted Rivers as saying.

Daniel Jones Has Surgery

The Colts have been cleared by the NFL to give Rivers No. 17. Yes, that's the number Daniel Jones has been wearing this season. But he's now on injured reserve and will not be back this season.

So No. 17 is available to return to Rivers.

Jones, by the way, already had surgery to repair his torn Achilles. Steichen reported the surgery went well.