Philip Rivers Could Go From Retired Grandfather To NFL Legend All Over Again

He is going to start on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks seven days after the Indianapolis Colts first called to see if he wanted to come out of retirement, so yes, Philip Rivers is about to be tested.

And so is his legend.

The guy who once played in the 2007 AFC Championship game with a torn ACL is going to see his cool career become the stuff of fairy tales … or he's about to fall flat on his face.

An admittedly rounder, pudgier 44-year-old face.

Rivers To Be Activated Saturday Afternoon

The Colts intend to activate Philips from the practice squad Saturday and start him at Seattle Sunday against the NFL's second-stingiest defense that allows only 17.4 points per game, OutKick has confirmed.

And there is bound to be fallout from what we're about to see.

Firstly, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will have to wait. That institution's eligibility guidelines state that once Rivers is officially elevated to the active roster, he will no longer be allowed to be part of the 2026 Hall of Fame class. He is currently a semifinalist to enter the Hall in 2026 but that status will change as his clock will reset to 2031 at the earliest.

Rivers has stated he isn't concerned by that.

"It’s a real honor to be mentioned with those other 25 guys, certainly, but, you know, I’m not holding my breath on that," Rivers told reporters this week. "I hadn’t been counting down the years. With all respect to the Hall — and if one day I can be a part of that group, it will be special — but the extension of that time, if that comes to be, was not a factor in my thinking."

Hall of Fame voting for a group of 15 finalists has been under way for some time and Rivers was part of that. It is possible the Hall of Fame will have to conduct a re-vote to select its 15 that will not include Rivers.

Rivers Practice Week ‘Pretty Good’

Beyond that, and more importantly, we now watch to see if it's actually possible for someone to simply step out of the job of being a father to 10 kids and a grandfather and return to the NFL after not playing for five years.

This could indeed become a story worthy of Hollywood scriptwriters. Or it could be an utter disaster.

The Colts, however, are desperate. They lost starter Daniel Jones to a season-ending Achilles tear and backup Riley Leonard has been splitting first-team repetitions with Rivers despite a knee injury.

Rivers, throwing regularly for the first time since 2020, has seemingly held his own.

"I'll say it was pretty good," Colts coach Steichen. "A guy that hasn't been out there in five years, to go and practice the way he did this week was pretty impressive to watch."

Colts Know QB Not In Shape

Rivers isn't afraid of what is about to happen. He knows he's not in shape. Sources this week told OutKick only half-kiddingly that he's pushing past 260 pounds.

Rivers has declined to say how much he weighs because, he said, he didn't know. And if that's true, the Colts didn't care enough to put him on a scale.

And that makes this tale more improbable and potentially legendary. Fat, old grandad comes out of retirement and kicks butt after one week of practice?

That would be something.

Rivers was never mobile. He's joked about never being a guy who ran away from defenders anyway, and his mobility in the pocket will be tested immediately. The Seahawks are fourth in the NFL in sacks with 41.

The Colts and Rivers will surely respond with a game plan that gets the football out of his hands quickly to mitigate the hits he takes. But he will surely take some hits. It's inevitable.

And we're about to see if the results are a hit to the quarterback's reputation. Or turn him into a bigger legend.