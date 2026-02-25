Cubs Star Pete Crow-Armstrong Gives Dodgers Fans More Bulletin Board Material With Insane New Comments

PCA seems to have forgotten that Wrigley Field has plenty of its own brawls

Chicago Cubs outfielder Pete Crow-Armstrong apparently can't help himself.

Crow-Armstrong turned in an outstanding 2025 season in the outfield, making his first All-Star Game and cementing his place as arguably the best defensive center fielder in the game. He's become extremely popular in Chicago, with a hard-nosed, old-school way of playing baseball that fans love to cheer for.

One place he's not going to be popular moving forward? Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

In a new issue of Chicago magazine published earlier this week, PCA, out of nowhere, took a random shot at the Los Angeles Dodgers and their fans. "I love Chicago more and more. It’s just an incredible city," he said. "The people are great. They give a s—. They aren’t just baseball fans who go to the game like Dodgers fans to take pictures or whatever. They are paying attention. They care."

Well, he was given a chance to clarify those comments on Wednesday and, uh, made it worse?

Pete Crow-Armstrong Apparently Thinks Fans Don't Fight

In a new episode of the Foul Territory show, he was asked about his comments on Dodgers fans, and instead of acknowledging that his remarks were absurd, he doubled and tripled down with more idiocy.

"All fans fight and stuff, but I remember putting the Giants fan in a coma," he said. "That stuck with me as a kid. Just little things, sitting in the stands, nasty stuff goes on that I didn’t always experience at other ballparks."

As we know, there are no fights between fans in the stands in other ballparks, just Dodger Stadium.

Obviously, this is ridiculous. In fact, here's one gigantic fight that took place at a Chicago White Sox game. You know, the same Chicago that PCA in his infinite pandering efforts, now praises as far superior to Los Angeles.

Here's another one between New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians fans. Then there was the time when a Washington Nationals fan punched a stadium usher. Of course, there are plenty of examples of brawls between fans at Wrigley Field too. In fact, here's one report from a literal Cubs fan in 2023, saying that there were "multiple fights" between Cubs and White Sox fans at Wrigley.

"I’m sorry to have to report to you that this was again a problem at Tuesday night’s Cubs/Sox game at Wrigley Field," the article reads. "I personally witnessed someone being led out of the ballpark by multiple security folks with his hands held behind his back — apparently he wasn’t taking to friendly suggestions to tone things down — and apparently one of the fights got so out of hand that someone called 911. That’s why I saw quite a number of uniformed Chicago Police Department officers hurry by on the bleacher concourse behind my seat in left field.

"In addition, I was told that there was a scrape between unruly fans and a Wrigley custodian in one of the men’s rooms right after the game ended."

Per that report, there were even more fights on the South Side when the two teams played earlier.

What makes PCA's criticisms all the more bizarre is that if there's any fanbase that pays the least amount of attention to the game, it's Cubs fans. Because Wrigley Field is a tourist attraction. Any of the big teams are going to have more casual fans that are there just to see the stadium or because they were given tickets. Yankee Stadium is that way, as is Fenway Park. Dodgers fans have led the league in attendance virtually every season, with 2025 representing a new high with 4,012,470. Despite the highest ticket prices in the sport. There are bad LA fans, just like there are bad fans of every team. PCA is going to hear from all of them when the Cubs play in LA at the end of April.