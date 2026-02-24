Cubs Star Pete Crow-Armstrong Calls Out Hometown Dodger Fans Before Delivering All-Time Baseball Guy Quote

Pete Crow-Armstrong is a guy who oozes personality and confidence, and then backs it up with All-Star-level play out in center field. He'd be your favorite player if he were wearing your favorite team's jersey, but a player you despise if he's in your rival's threads, which is one tell-all sign you've officially arrived as a professional athlete.

You add in PCA's straightforwardness and lack of a filter while speaking with the media, and the love him vs. hate him theory grows exponentially.

The Chicago Cubs' star recently landed on the cover of Chicago magazine, and to say the profile delivered some memorable quotes would be an understatement.

For starters, Crow-Armstrong took a direct swipe at Dodger fans. It's bold for any player to call out Dodger fans given the franchise's recent success, but even more so coming from PCA, who is from Sherman Oaks, Calif., just northwest of LA.

"I love Chicago more and more," Crow-Armstrong said. "It’s just an incredible city. The people are great. They give a sh-t. They aren’t just baseball fans who go to the game like Dodgers fans to take pictures and whatever. They are paying attention. They care."

That quote alone is plenty to fire up Cubs fans ahead of the upcoming season, but PCA wasn't done there in pledging his loyalty to the franchise.

"I’ve made it clear I want to be here for as long as they want me," Crow-Armstrong continued. "I want what’s best for the team. I’m cool with being under team control and being here. League minimum ain’t too f-cking bad. I play the game because I like beating other people. The money will be life-changing regardless. I would like to get a fair deal so I don’t f-ck the market up. I want to look out for the other center fielders who have to go through the same process."

Last season, in what was just his second full campaign patrolling center field for the Cubs, he helped lead the franchise back to the postseason for the first time since 2020. After getting a taste of the playoffs and winning the Wild Card series, Chicago's first playoff series win since 2017, he's dedicating his life for even more postseason success. Literally.

"I saw what bringing playoff baseball back to the city meant," PCA said. "That’s an easy, immovable goal. The f-ck are you playing for if you’re not trying to play in the playoffs and win the World Series? There’s more to life than baseball, but maybe not for me right now. This s-it is my life."

The Cubs open up the 2026 MLB season at home against the Washington Nationals on March 26. It's a safe bet that PCA will get an ovation when he sprints out to center field that afternoon.