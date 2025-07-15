Paul Skenes Becomes Prince Charming To Cinderella Livvy Dunne On Red Carpet

If you've ever wondered how Paul Skenes landed Olivia Dunne, look no further than Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game red carpet.

In front of fans, media and photographers screaming his name, the Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher took the time to re-tie girlfriend Livvy Dunne's high heels that came undone. With no hesitation, Skenes got on one knee and meticulously fixed her heel as if they were a real-life Prince Charming and Cinderella (they are, by the way).

Eventually, the couple made their way over to the MLB Network area, which was hosting the red carpet pre-show as if it was E! covering the Oscars. After Skenes and Dunne shouted out the various companies and stylists that they were wearing that I honestly have no idea what or who they were talking about, Livvy was asked about her boyfriend's style.

"Are there certain things that you will filter out that Paul wears? Do you go over and approve his outfits?" Dunne was asked.

"I think that [your] style has progressively gotten better and drippier, so I've been having trust in you lately," the former LSU gymnast told her boyfriend. "Well, the bar was pretty low before," Skenes joked back.

SKENES AND DUNNE OR KELCE AND SWIFT?

So many people are obsessed with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, which is fine. But honestly, I think I'd rather party with Paul Skenes and Olivia Dunne. Not only has Skenes been able to keep a good head on his shoulders, he's also proven time and time again that he is someone who just gets it. He's handled his new-found stardom rise both on and off the field perfectly.

Meanwhile, Olivia Dunne is just straight up awesome. We've been covering her for years now on OutKick, and she's a down-to-Earth person who is just fun and someone you just want to pound some beers with while tailgating a concert somewhere.

And no, Livvy Dunne isn't going to date any of you out there. (Although I did give her one of my Y'allin and Ballin T-shirts when I met her last year at Fanatics Fest!) But the good news is, Paul Skenes just showed all of you how to hopefully land your own version of Dunne.

Just throw 102 mph, be the National League Rookie of the Year, a fighter jet pilot, have semi-straight teeth and don't be afraid to show some chivalry in front of the fellas!

