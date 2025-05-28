OTAs Are Voluntary But Myles Garrett, Stefon Diggs And Haason Reddick Not Volunteering Is Ridiculous

Let's start with the fact that it is appropriate for NFL veteran players to skip their respective teams' OTA sessions because those are, after all, voluntary. But some players probably should be volunteering and that includes Myles Garrett, Stefon Diggs and Haason Reddick.

But none of those three are at OTAs for the Cleveland Browns, New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at present.

They're absent.

And they're causing their teams some discomfort.

Myles Garrett Traveling Abroad During OTAs

Let's begin with Garrett. The Browns are right in the middle of their OTA sessions this week and everyone around the team is wondering about the quarterback situation – Joe Flacco took first-team snaps on Wednesday.

You know who's not so curious? Garrett.

He is in Tokyo, visiting, shopping, apparently loving it so much he suggested on his Instagram story he might look for a house there.

And that's fine except Garrett, this offseason, was rewarded with a monster $204.7 million contract extension that, at the time in March, made him the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback. He is now the league's second-highest paid non-quarterback after Ja'Marr Chase got his extension.

One week later, during his press conference to discuss the new mega-million deal, Garrett said he was going to reward the team that rewarded him.

Garrett Leadership Fails First Test

"…I plan to be the best person possible in this locker room, be the best leader possible, as well as dominating on Sundays, Mondays and Thursdays," he said.

Well, the leader is failing because the message he's sending is that he can be halfway around the world while his teammates are on the practice field in Berea, Ohio trying to get better for the 2025 season.

And, let's be honest, Garrett isn't going to be individually diminished by missing OTAs. His history and production speak for themselves.

But this absence isn't troubling because of that.

It's troubling because a guy who got a huge contract and promised to raise his leadership to grand heights not being present to put actions behind that promise is not the way to set an example.

Stefon Diggs Loved Holiday Weekend

Then we have Stefon Diggs. And the word that might fit here is, yikes!

He has been in and out at the Patriots' offseason program. He was not present Wednesday, which coach Mike Vrabel does not love.

And, indeed, Vrabel has had a career chat with Diggs because over the Memorial Day weekend the team's presumptive No. 1 receiver who signed in March spent time on a yacht.

And it was apparently a fun time for Diggs. His girlfriend Cardi B was there.

And his other girlfriends were there, surrounding him, as well.

We're not really to the problem stage yet.

Powdery Substance Is Questioned

But amid all the fun and frolicking, a video caught Diggs holding an unidentified powdery substance.

In the video that has gone viral on social media, Diggs holds the substance before offering it to his friends, who clearly were very interested in getting it. That got a lot of people's attention, including Vrabel, who addressed it to the degree he was comfortable on Wednesday.

"Well, it's something we're aware of," Vrabel said of the mysterious substance. "We want to make great decisions on and off the field. We're hoping with our time on the field today and we don't have a script and we're in our call periods we're making great decisions.

"The message will be the same for all our players that are trying to make great decisions and any conversations I've had with Stefon will remain between him and I and this club."

Vrabel said he's talked to all the players "every single day," including the "ones who are present and the ones that aren't."

Diggs is not at the team session on Wednesday. He's had kind of a busy offseason, what with figuring out where to sign, going to basketball games, attending the Met Gala, you know, football stuff.

Stefon Diggs Has Been Busy

When he's here we'll coach him and everything will be ready to go," Vrabel added.

Understand that Diggs is still recovering from torn ACL and ensuing surgery. His rehabilitation obviously has not kept him from enjoying some maritime fun.

But he is new to the Patriots and would probably be wise to know what he's doing in the new system and with his new quarterback, Drake Maye, when he's fully cleared for all football activities.

Again, not a great look for Diggs.

In Tampa Bay, the club felt it got a great bargain when Reddick was signed in March.

The edge rusher is on a one-year deal worth a reported $14 million and there are hopes he can make the Buccaneers pass rush more intrusive, which in turn would allow coach Tood Bowles more options on his signature blitzes and coverages.

Except Reddick, the new guy, hasn't reported for OTAs before this week.

Todd Bowles Not Happy About Reddick

And when Bowles was asked about it, the coach's terse answer was a hint on how he feels about the topic.

"I'm sure one of these days we'll see him," Bowles said.

Not optimal. Skipping OTAs with his new team is a terrible look considering Reddick in 2024 sat out all offseason, sat out the preseason, and sat out the start of the regular-season with the New York Jets in a failed contract holdout.

He didn't report until October and, not surprisingly, was not himself when he got on the field. Reddick collected only one sack in 10 games despite having recorded double-digit sacks the four previous seasons.

Oh, yeah, Reddick also didn't win his contract holdout and ended up losing money because of the fines he incurred during his holdout.

Now Reddick, who made terrible decisions about his availability to his team last year, is again not looking like he's off on the right foot with his new team.