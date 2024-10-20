New York Jets Settle Business With Haason Reddick Who Will Finally Report For Work

After all that, Haason Reddick didn't get the new contract he wanted from the New York Jets. And didn't get traded to a team that would give him that deal. Reddick instead is reporting to the Jets on Monday, a full seven months after he began a curious contract holdout that followed being traded from the Philadelphia Eagles.

He will come in and receive much less cash in the bank than if he'd simply reported to the team when he was traded in April.

Talk about losing from start to finish.

Jets Get A Rare Win

The Jets, meanwhile, are thrilled because this is a rare win for them this season. They're 2-4 and desperate for some good news. This qualifies.

Because the club didn't lose a veteran asset to a trade – despite allowing Reddick to seek a trade multiple times. And the team gets some pass rush help as early as next week.

The Jets and Reddick's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, came to an agreement early Sunday on terms to end the standoff, per a source.

Rosenhaus helped forged a deal in only one week after being hired.

"We like the agent," Jets owner Woody Johnson said last week when asked about Rosenhaus joining the negotiations. "He's good. He knows what he's doing."

Reddick Expected To Report Monday

Reddick will report Monday morning to the Jets, who agreed to offset more than $12 million in fines in exchange for the two-time Pro Bowler honoring his contract for the remainder of the season and returning to the team.

That is a win for Rosenhaus, who took over as Reddick's agent after Reddick was actually fired by his previous representative amid the holdout. If one adds the fines that Reddick accrued plus his salary the remainder of the year, the player is actually getting more money than his original base salary called for – although all that money won't be going into his bank account.

The fines required addressing because they cannot not be waived under the rules of the CBA between league and players.

Reddick Picks Up Salary Final 10 Games

Reddick, originally scheduled to collect $14.25 million in base salary in what is the final year of a deal he signed with the Eagles, will begin collecting on that base salary and could even add some incentives if he plays well enough.

His salary the remainder of the season due on the original base will be approximately $8.7 million.

That's not exactly the big raise Reddick was wanting when he began the standoff with New York.

The Jets have told Rosenhaus they remain interested in signing Reddick to an extension, but Reddick can also hit free agency next spring if that doesn't work out.

The Jets, 2-4 going into a Sunday night road game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, have been quite busy in recent weeks.

They fired head coach Robert Saleh and promoted defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich as interim.

Ulbrich demoted offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and promoted passing game coordinator Todd Downing to the play calling job.

Jets Moves Included Adding Adams

The Jets also traded for Davante Adams, giving quarterback Aaron Rodgers a reunion with perhaps the best receiver he's ever played with.

Now Reddick is scheduled to arrive in time to play 10 games and help the defense. It's unclear what sort of shape Reddick will be in after not being with the team throughout the offseason conditioning program, minicamp, training camp, the preseason and the start of the regular season.

It's like the Jets have the look of a very good team with multiple accomplished players.

They are running out of reasons for not winning.

And they don't hope to use any.