Offensively Challenged Angel Reese Gets Defensive, Blocks Clay Travis

Seemingly realizing her offensive limitations, Angel Reese ostensibly admitted this weekend that she wants nothing to do with publicly laying enough bricks to build Clay Travis' next fortress.

Earlier this week, Clay, an old white guy whose game is likely more nerd than Bird, issued Reese a challenge via social media. A half-court game of one-on-one televised on Pay-per-view in an effort to raise millions for charity. The winner would receive $100k, which is more than Reese's WNBA salary.

Rather than fatten the pockets of a charity as well as her own, Reese bailed on the chance to be a part of what would have been the most-electrifying PPV since Girls Gone Wild.

On Friday night, Reese blocked Clay on X.

It's the most cowardly basketball-related move we've seen out of Angel Reese since… well, since last week when Reese flailed her way into a Caitlin Clark flagrant foul.

The timing of Reese's block is convenient, considering she's much more relevant on the defensive side of the hardwood these days. Case in point, Clay's offer came just hours after Reese turned in an offensive performance (disaster?) that would make a routine Dennis Rodman game look like a Steph Curry masterpiece. Reese went 0-for-8 from the field, scored just two points and turned the ball over five times. She did grab 12 rebounds. Though that's slightly less impressive when you consider eight were on the offensive end of the court, many of which were the result of her own misses.

While Reese's participation would've been fueled by a combination of McDonald's, courtesy of her Angel Reese Meal Special endorsement, WNBA coaches and a burning hate of Caitlin Clark, Clay would've leaned on the tutelage of his son's 8th grade team.

Advantage, Clay.

You might think the loser in all of this is Reese. And while that's mostly true, let's not forget that all of America takes an L with Reese opting to sit this one out. Clay spent the early portion of Memorial Day weekend working on his sky hook. Now, thanks to Reese, only Clay's neighbors with a view from their penthouses will be able to admire the fruits of his labor.

Heck, even Donald Trump Jr. had plans to watch Clay and Angel go one-on-one for six figures.

Just another miss from Angel Reese.

