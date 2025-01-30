WNBA Star Angel Reese Gets Her Own McDonald's Meal

Celebrity McDonald's meals are a big deal. They don't just give them out to anyone. I mean, it sometimes feels like they do. Most of the time, when they announce one of these celebrity meals, my first thought is, "Who are you, and why is a double cheeseburger meal now $14 because it comes with BBQ sauce to dunk your fries in?"

Well, I'm well aware of who the latest honoree is, and it's none other than your favorite WNBA player and mine, Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky.

*Crickets*

According to the fast-food giant, the Angel Reese Meal Special consists of a "BBQ Bacon Quarter Pounder with Cheese featuring a new Bold BBQ Sauce, World Famous Fries and a choice of drink."

"McDonald’s has always been a big part of my life, from grabbing a McChicken Sandwich as a kid to being named a McDonald’s All-American in 2020," Reese said in a statement. "It’s really a dream come true to be the first-ever female athlete to have my own meal and be a part of McDonald’s amazing basketball legacy. I hope the Angel Reese Special inspires young athletes everywhere to never give up on pursuing their dreams."

Perhaps someday we'll hear someone say, "Yeah, I didn't give two s--ts about pursuing my dreams, but then one day I had an Angel Reese Special and it changed my life…"

Hey, it could happen.

Also, no word on whether a toy will be included in the meal, but there are ideas for one:

As ridiculous as they are, these celebrity meals are brilliant from a marketing standpoint. They certainly get the people talking.

I just wish they'd give a celebrity meal to some of the true Golden Arches icons, like Don Gorske.

Who is Don Gorske?!

He's the guy who has eaten more than 34,000 Big Macs and looks like he may have been to almost as many Grateful Dead shows.

Congrats to Angel Reese, but it's a travesty that we can order up the Angel Reese Special before we were able to nurse a hangover with a Don Gorske Special.