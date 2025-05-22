WATCH: Angel Reese Put On A Brick Show In Loss To New York Liberty
Allergic to scoring.
Angel Reese clanked shots, left and right, and looked utterly lost against the New York Liberty's defense.
In a familiar scene, the Chicago Sky forward showcased her WNBA-grade offensive rebounding skills after missing easy shots with a futility that would embarrass an AAU girls’ basketball squad.
One first-quarter sequence by Reese went as follows:
Rebound
Missed shot
Offensive rebound
Missed shot
Offensive rebound
Missed shot
Offensive rebound
Blocked shot
See for yourself:
Despite her vocal complaints about lacking recognition, Reese isn’t making a strong case for a starting role alone.
Reese makes headlines off the court with Caitlin Clark, but on the court, the difference is night and day.
Even as a foil to Clark — the WNBA's best player — Reese hasn't been living up to her first-round selection, contradicting her claims that she's worth the same star power as CC.
The Sky got blown out by the Liberty, losing 99-74.
Reese finished with two points, 12 rebounds (eight offensive), five turnovers, and went 0-for-8 from the field.
If figures like Jemele Hill are labeling Angel Reese the future of the WNBA (instead of Clark), then the future of the league looks bleak.
REACTIONS:
