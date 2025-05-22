WATCH: Angel Reese Put On A Brick Show In Loss To New York Liberty

Allergic to scoring.

PublishedUpdated

Angel Reese clanked shots, left and right, and looked utterly lost against the New York Liberty's defense.

In a familiar scene, the Chicago Sky forward showcased her WNBA-grade offensive rebounding skills after missing easy shots with a futility that would embarrass an AAU girls’ basketball squad.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 22: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky argues a foul call against the New York Liberty during the second half at Wintrust Arena on May 22, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

One first-quarter sequence by Reese went as follows:

Rebound

Missed shot

Offensive rebound

Missed shot

Offensive rebound

Missed shot

Offensive rebound

Blocked shot

See for yourself:

Despite her vocal complaints about lacking recognition, Reese isn’t making a strong case for a starting role alone. 

Reese makes headlines off the court with Caitlin Clark, but on the court, the difference is night and day.

Even as a foil to Clark — the WNBA's best player — Reese hasn't been living up to her first-round selection, contradicting her claims that she's worth the same star power as CC. 

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 22: Angel Reese #5 of the Chicago Sky reacts against the New York Liberty during the first half at Wintrust Arena on May 22, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Sky got blown out by the Liberty, losing 99-74. 

Reese finished with two points, 12 rebounds (eight offensive), five turnovers, and went 0-for-8 from the field.

If figures like Jemele Hill are labeling Angel Reese the future of the WNBA (instead of Clark), then the future of the league looks bleak. 

REACTIONS:

Send us your thoughts: alejandro.avila@outkick.com / Follow along on X: @alejandroaveela

Tags
Written by

Alejandro Avila is a longtime writer at OutKick, living in Southern California. 

AA's insights on topics ranging from cinema to food and politics transformed the lives of average folks worldwide into followers of the OutKick Way©

Trying to out-wit this writer has been likened to staring at the sun and waiting for it to blink first. 

Interests: Jeopardy, movies, Jiu-Jitsu, faith, Los Angeles. (follow @alejandroaveela on X)