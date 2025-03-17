And Now We Have The NFL's First $30 Million Per Year Defensive Back

The money is flowing bigtime this NFL offseason, backing up Brinks trucks and setting records. And we have another one in the contract extension the Houston Texans just gave cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.

Stingley Jr. has agreed to a three-year extension worth $90 million. The deal was first reported by ESPN.

Stingley Jr. NFL's Highest Paid DB

And, doing some quick division here…

That extension makes Stingley a $30 million per year player.

He thus becomes the NFL's first-ever $30 million-a-year defensive back and, quite obviously, also the league's highest-paid defensive back.

Cha-Ching!

And if that doesn't blow your mind this will: Stingley is clearly one of the NFL's best cover men. He had a career-high 18 passes defensed last season in what was arguably his best of his three professional years.

Stingley has 11 career interceptions, with five of those in each of the past two seasons.

No, not league-leading numbers, but that is of zero concern for the Texans, who love the fact other teams test Stingley at their own peril on game day.

Stingley Legacy Remembered

This is a great human interest story as well as a big money moment.

You'll recall Stingley Jr. is the grandson of Daryl Stingley, who played for the New England Patriots before he was paralyzed in a 1978 preseason game against the Oakland Raiders.

Stingley, also a first-round draft pick, played five seasons for New England. He passed away in 2007 of heart disease and pneumonia complicated by quadriplegia.

"My grandpa, he was a receiver, so ball skills were there, the athleticism was there, and I have the ball skills in my opinion," Stingley Jr. said at the NFL draft in 2022.

About the money:

Money Has Flowed This NFL Offseason

Remember when super agent Leigh Steinberg told OutKick this offseason the money was going to flow freely after the NFL salary cap rose dramatically for 2025?

Yeah, he was absolutely correct.

The Stingley contract comes less than a week after Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn reset the defensive back market at $25 million per season.

This offseason Maxx Crosby became the highest-paid non-quarterback two weeks ago.

Then Myles Garrett became the highest-paid non-quarterback last week.

And on Sunday night, Ja'Marr Chase became the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

The NFL business is booming.