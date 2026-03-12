Not Even FSU's Most Famous Homer Can Spin A Successful 2026 For The Noles

It's no secret that the Florida State Seminoles football team has fallen on some hard times in the last two years.

From their undefeated season and ACC Championship in 2023 to a two-win season in 2024, followed by another losing season last year, the Noles are in dire straits.

Couple all that with a coach who is literally too expensive to fire, and 2026 is starting to look like purgatory for the Florida State faithful.

One man who does a pretty good job at pumping sunshine among the Seminole fanbase is none other than former FSU quarterback Danny Kanell.

While Kanell is usually known for lifting the spirits of Noles fans, whether warranted or not, the good vibes were nowhere to be found when he hopped on Crain & Cone to discuss the upcoming season for Florida State.

While current On3 personality and Florida Gator grad, Andy Staples, started the clip by stating that FSU coach Mike Norvell was a "fired coach walking," the usually positive Kanell didn't hold back.

"The vibes around Tallahassee are as bad as I've seen them, probably at any time," Kanell said. "Even the Willie Taggert era… it was bad, but it was kind of done, they ripped the Band-Aid off."

Kanell mentioned the end-of-the-season skid for Florida State, including a humiliating loss to Stanford, coupled with the inability – or unwillingness – to fire Norvell as reasons for despair.

"Everybody kind of knows that Florida State wasn't in a position to write that check."

After Florida State AD Michael Alford came out and publicly supported keeping Norvell for another season, the Seminoles went out and get physically manhandled by Florida and the decision looked even worse.

Noles fans in the comments section echoed what Kanell said, and have been since the disastrous 2024 season.

Before I was even at OutKick, I was trying to warn all my FSU friends about Norvell.

Sure, I'm a bit biased as a Gator fan, but even after the Seminoles' miracle run in 2023, myself and several others could see that Norvell's overreliance on the transfer portal and shaky culture would lead to some bad results further down the line.

I've said it before, and I'll say it again, Noles fans (and any team in this position, for that matter) need to pray for a disaster in 2026.

A mediocre 7-5 finish with flashes of great football is the worst thing that can happen to this program, as it will just prolong the inevitable.

Rip the Band-Aid off and start anew.

Because if your most notorious sunshine-pumping homer is out on the program, it's truly a sign that it's the end of times.