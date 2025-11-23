FSU Opts To Keep Coach Mike Norvell, Seminole Fans React Accordingly

There's only one thing worse than a team with a fired coach, and that would be a team with a coach that wants to fire but can't, usually for financial reasons.

That seems to be the story coming out of Tallahassee, as the Florida State Seminoles have opted to retain head coach Mike Norvell for the 2026 season.

The Seminoles have all but guaranteed themselves another year in college football purgatory with this latest move, as Norvell appears to have regressed back to his mean after a couple of wild swings these last two years.

His 2022 season offered some hope that better days were on the way in the Panhandle, with a 10-3 record and a finish just outside the top ten of the AP poll by season's end.

2023 is when things really started to take off, as the Noles skyrocketed to a 13-1 season and an ACC championship.

Since then, Florida State has come plummeting back down to earth, first with their 2-10 record to finish the 2024 season, and then again with a 2-6 record in the ACC for 2025.

Now, you can't even give away tickets to an FSU game.

Norvell never showed the recruiting chops or the ability to compete with the elites of college football, both on and off the field, and 2025 might just be who he is as a coach, which isn't good enough at Florida State.

Sure, the Seminoles still have a few things to play for, like a bowl berth and a win over their hated in-state rivals, the Florida Gators, but 2025 will be another year without winning anything meaningful.

The reality has started to set in for FSU fans, knowing they'll be stuck on the Mike Norvell hamster wheel for another year.

Things are getting dark in Tallahassee, folks.

If I were a little more objective of a fan, I'd be inclined to feel sorry for them, but my Gator fandom prevents me from this.

Suffice it to say, unless someone can come up with a metric ass-load of buyout money (roughly $60 million), then the beatings in Tallahassee will continue as scheduled.

But hey, at least the governor isn't tweeting about how awful things are for the FSU football program, so they have that going for them.