A Cup Of Coffee Or Florida State Football Tickets? Decisions, Decisions!

The hits just keep on coming in Tallahassee.

I know the economy has been a little wild these past couple of years, but do you have a crisp, ten-dollar bill burning a hole through your pocket?

If so, you have a decision to make.

You could run on down to your local Starbucks and grab an overpriced, watered down cup of coffee.

Or, you could take a road trip to Tallahassee and see the mighty Florida State Seminoles take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on homecoming night.

It all depends on who you ask, but most of the fine folks on X have been able to find ticket for less than the price of a value meal at your local fast food joint.

Look, I know the Seminoles have fallen on hard times and all that, but six bucks to get into the gate of a historic venue like Doak Campbell Stadium is a steal!

Man, the hits just keep on coming, don't they?

Poor FSU hasn't won an ACC game since the Biden/Harris joint presidency, and now their Stub Hub page looks like a dollar value menu at McDonald's.

It's not like the opponent is a pushover, either.

Wake Forest is 5-2, with two losses coming by a combined nine points (including a one-point loss to top-ten Georgia Tech), and Wake Forest is fresh off a stunning victory over last year's playoff darling SMU.

This means if you really hated the Seminoles, you could see them lose to a perennial conference door mat in person!

But what kind of sicko would take pleasure in something like that, really?

Even though they are a rival, I hate to kick opposing fans while they are down, and FSU fans are about as down as it gets right now.

They're stuck with an overpriced coach and can't buy a win in a conference that they begged to leave because they viewed it as "beneath them."

Brutal.

In all seriousness, though, if you're in the Tallahassee area, and you are looking for something cheap to do with the family…

Go to a museum or something, Jesus!

Don't subject your kids to this, for crying out loud!