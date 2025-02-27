The Libs Are Planning To Destroy The Economy On Friday With The Most On-Brand Boycott Of All Time

A bunch of looney-tunes Libs are planning to disrupt the US economy on Friday because they don't like Donald Trump and all the big corporations – specifically those who recently ended their racist DEI policies.

And while that's nutty in itself, it's not even the best part! You wanna know how these hippies are planning to throw a wrench in things? By doing what they do best, and, frankly, what they do every single day …

… nothing. They're planning on staying home, and doing nothing.

So, you know, pretty much business as usual for the purple-haired Gen-Zer who binges Love is Blind all day and scrolls TikTok for 12 straight hours.

These people are the BEST. God, I love them. They make my job so easy.

I hope they stick with this

These people just never disappoint. As Cousin Eddie from Christmas Vacation once beautifully said, they're the gift that keeps on giving the whole year!

Go get ‘em, folks! This is the way. Honestly, I want them to do this every single day for the rest of eternity. Could you imagine a world where all the insane Libs just … stayed home? Imagine how awesome our country would be? How peaceful it would be. How much shit we’d all collectively get done.

No more Karens yelling in the streets. No more of those weirdo artsy people chaining themselves to buildings. No more nonsense. Just regular, sane Americans … going about our lives, unimpeded.

And maybe they will follow through with this masterful economic blackout plan and just … stay home for the next few months. Lord knows it's what the left does best. They LOVED the COVID days. They got paid for staying home and doing absolutely nothing. Why do you think Elon and DOGE have had such a hard time getting people back to work?

Because they don't want to leave their house. You think a Lib is going to WALMART? Come on! They wouldn't be caught dead in the Walmart. Oh no – how will … BEST BUY … survive Friday's blackout? It's already such a thriving business – in 2025 – I don't know how they'll make it now.

Amazing. The founder of this hippie movement is a nutbag. I mean, just WATCH this!

Amazing. Again, these people are just the best. The radical right! They're the ones weaponizing government! My God.

Anyway, enjoy your big day tomorrow, Libs! Us sane folks are gonna be out in the real world, doing grown-up things.

Maybe mix in a shower while you're rotting at home all day.