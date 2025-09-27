Former Seminoles QB Danny Kanell Has Next Level Cope After FSU Loss

In case you missed it (because it was Friday night, and you were out doing something fun like a normal human being), the Florida State Seminoles and Virginia Cavaliers played an all-timer last night.

The 8th-ranked Seminoles came into the game as a touchdown favorite, but the upset-minded Cavs had other things in mind, downing FSU in double-overtime (and giving us a hilarious field-storming video in the process).

Plenty of Noles fans were in complete shock, going through the five stages of college football grief when your playoff-bound team gets dominated on the lines of scrimmage by a program with a losing record over the last five years.

The most infamous Seminole fan, Danny Kanell, skipped most of the stages of grief when dealing with an upset and headed straight for the spin zone.

Feast your eyes on this epic coping session from Tallahassee's favorite homer.

Oh, Danny boy! The (crack) pipes are calling!

"I'm actually glad we lost, it's better for the sport," is approaching levels of cope we have never seen before.

Saying that you're looking forward to mayhem after your team that you spent the first three weeks of the season propping up as a championship contender poops their pants in their first conference test is objectively hilarious.

Kanell also alludes to the talent gap in college shrinking as he tries desperately to spin this one, and while that may be true in the grand scheme, I don't think you can use that as an excuse for Florida State's inexplicable loss.

A quick glance at the 247Sports talent composite for this season has FSU checking in at a robust ranking of 19th, while the Cavaliers of Virginia find themselves all the way down at 62nd, behind powerhouse programs such as Duke, Northwestern, Rutgers, and Purdue.

I also love the little "dig" he threw in at the officiating. Nice one, Danny!

It's always someone else's fault, isn't it?

Kirk Herbstreit, the playoff selection committee, the refs, who else do we want to throw on that list while we are at it? The hot dog vendor in concourse A?

Luckily, the fine folks on X weren't about to let DK get away with this one, as his post got ratioed into oblivion.

Truly remarkable stuff.

It's not going to get much better for Florida State, either, as they will welcome the number two Miami Hurricanes to Doak Campbell next weekend.

If Virginia was able to own the trenches, I can only imagine what the Canes will do to those poor Seminoles on the lines of scrimmage.

Don't feel too bad for them, even with a loss to the Hurricanes, Danny Kannell's dream season of going 9-3 is still on the table.

Mayhem, am I right?