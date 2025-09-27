Florida State Player Swallowed Whole By Insane Virginia Fans Storming The Field

So, here's a little inside baseball for everyone on this beautiful final Saturday of September: I'm feeling it today. Big time.

We're in Atlanta for the weekend at The Battery (what a place), and me and my brother-in-law shut down the hotel bar last night. Well, not really shut down, but we were there till nearly midnight. That's late for a 32-year-old dad who's just recently kicked food poisoning.

Anyway, I say all that to say this: The insane FSU-Virginia game was on one of the TVs, and I have never, in my life, seen such an insane rushing of the field. Holy cow. You could see it coming. You could sense it. Charlottesville was about to burst, and when it did …

It BURST.

This is how you rush a field

My God. It's why college football is the best. It's America at our finest. It's why we've never lost a war, and never will. No idea how a field rush in Virginia equates to going undefeated in all-time wars, but it does. And it will forever.

Serious question: Is No. 4 alive today for Florida State? I'm being 100% serious. That's a stampede. It's like that scene from Jumanji (the original, not the disgusting knock-offs). Thank God he had a helmet on.

Squirrel White is the young man's name, and he will forever be known as the dude who got eaten alive one fall night in Charlottsville. Insane.

Also, and I know the Libs ain't gonna love this, but how great is Charlottesville? I've been there a handful of times. I have family there. I've toured UVA's campus. It's such a great college town. They deserve a good football team. Hell, they at least deserve an exciting one.

That game last night was a culmination of years and years of frustration and shitty football teams. No idea if UVA's gonna be any good this year, but they were on top of the world last night, and buddy, they SHOWED out.

Now, let's go have a big college football Saturday.