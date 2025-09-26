Virginia Shocks No. 8 Florida State In Double-Overtime Thriller That Sends Shockwaves Through College Football

Florida State messed around and found out on Friday night against Virginia in what turned into a massive upset to start the college football weekend, as the No. 8 Seminoles were stunned by the Caveliers 46-38 in double-overtime.

We were already looking forward to a monumental Saturday, with Top-25 matchups across the board. But, Virginia decided to get the party started early by dashing Florida State's hopes for an undefeated season, while also handing them a loss that could come back to haunt them down the road, most importantly next week against Miami.

But my goodness, we were treated to one amazing football game on Friday night that will be discussed for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Who would've thought that the best game of the weekend could turn out to be an ACC game played on Friday night? Two overtimes later, the Seminoles will look back on this defensive performance.

With Miami looming, many wondered if this was the ultimate trap game for the Seminoles. Virginia answered that question emphatically, led by quarterback Chandler Morris, who delivered the best performance of his collegiate career.

While the majority of college football was paying attention to Seminoles QB Thomas Castellanos, and rightfully so, Chandler Morris decided he was going to have his the biggest performance of his collegiate career.

For Florida State, this loss couldn't have come at a worse time, given the magnitude of next week's game against No. 2 Miami. Even though this takes nothing away regarding the importance of next week, this loss to Virginia will obviously pop the balloon filled with hype for the game in Tallahasse.

Right now, with Virginia pulling off the upset, the ACC is wide open with Florida State suffering the conference loss. The one team that is thrilled with what transpired tonight is No. 10 Georgia Tech, who play Wake Forest on Saturday.

What Happened To Florida State? The Defense, Obviously

There were two sequences in the latter portion of the second half that stood out the most, even into double-overtime.

Virginia had 28 total plays on two drives combined in the late third quarter, heading into the fourth. Both drives resulted in touchdowns for Virginia, which was a clear sign that Florida State's defense was on another planet tonight for the most part.

To his credit, Thomas Castellanos gave the Seminoles a chance. With 43 seconds left, he connected with Randy Pittman on 4th-and-goal to tie the game and send it to overtime.

But Virginia slammed the door in the extra period, capping a night where Florida State’s defense simply couldn’t get off the field.

If it weren’t for Chandler Morris turning the ball over twice in a four-minute span during the first half, who knows if the Seminoles would've had a chance to tie the game in the final minute?

Simply put, the Seminoles' defense was on the field way too often, and paid for it with the loss. This was a night that folks in Virginia will never forget, along with fans watching all across the country.

What a game, and now the discussion around Florida State will center around whether they can afford a loss to Miami next week.

I just don't know if they can, with that defense.