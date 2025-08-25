FSU Releases Week 1 Depth Chart Causing Fans To Have Historic Crash Out Online

Tell us how you REALLY feel, Noles fans!

For most fans, the first depth chart of the season being released is like a moment of pure catharsis.

At the bare minimum, it signifies you are that much closer to watching some real, live football.

If your expectations are a little higher than normal, a depth chart release can imbue fans with a sense of legitimate optimism.

Getting to see where that five-star freshman slots in on the roster or if that upperclassman finally snagged a starting spot is exhilarating after a long summer, but FSU fans didn't share in the same revelry that most fans of Power 4 programs did when they released their depth chart earlier today.

There it is in all its glory, and upon first blush, you may not notice anything out of the ordinary.

Ask the average Florida State Seminoles fan, though, and they will probably chew your ear off about how unacceptable it is for a once proud program's roster to look this pedestrian.

In fairness to FSU fans, they have had it pretty rough the past 18 months or so.

Going from 13-1 and ACC champions to 2-10 and trotting out a lineup full of "Last Chance U" type transfers as quickly as they did has to be a bit of a gut punch.

Add in the fact that Alabama is making its way down to Tallahassee in a little under a week, and you can understand the consternation of some of these 'Nole accounts.

Of course, the Seminoles, and more specifically quarterback Thomas Castellanos, did themselves no favors by poking the proverbial bear all offseason.

You would think FSU fans would be as confident in their roster as their signal caller was when he all but guaranteed a win over the Crimson Tide in Doak Campbell Stadium on August 30.

But hey, maybe he knows something these pessimistic fans aren't aware of yet.

I guess we will have to wait five more days to find out, but in the meantime, it has been incredibly entertaining to watch these fanatics go through a couple of different stages of grief before the first game of the season has kicked off.

That's college football for you!