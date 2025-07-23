Does FSU QB Thomas Castellanos Understand What 'No Disrespect' Means? He Stands On Alabama Prediction

Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos was once again laying down the gauntlet for Alabama ahead of their matchup on Labor Day weekend in Tallahassee.

If you haven't been paying attention to the offseason chatter around college football, the former Boston College quarterback who transferred to Florida State had some pretty interesting things to say about Alabama during the post-Nick Saban era in Tuscaloosa.

While he certainly has the confidence a coach would want out of their quarterback, sometimes it's best not to give the opposing team bulletin board material, especially when your team is coming off a 2-10 season.

But, that did not stop Castellanos from making a bold prediction about the upcoming game with Alabama during an interview with On3 last month.

"I’m excited, man. People, I don’t know if they know, but you go back and watch every first game that I played in, we always start fast," Castellanos mentioned. "I dreamed of moments like this. I dreamed of playing against Alabama. They don’t have Nick Saban to save them. I just don’t see them stopping me."

Did he honestly think this would've been a wise thing to say about Alabama? Also, making sure to throw a jab at the SEC opponent by calling them out for not having one of the greatest coaches in college football history on the sidelines is a bold move.

Castellanos even recently told Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Horton that he was trying to motivate his teammates for the game, though he once again didn’t pull back on the reasoning for his remarks.

But, that did not stop him from tripling down on his comments on Wednesday at ACC Media Days, though he meant no ‘disrespect.' Sorry, Castellanos, but that ship has sailed.

"I stand on, well, we stand on what I said," the FSU quarterback mentioned. "I said what I said, we stand on that. I don't mean no disrespect to none of those guys at Alabama or anything like that. But, I have confidence in my guys and the work we've been putting in and preparing, preparation we've been putting together. So, that's all that was.

"No disrespect to those guys, but we stand on what I said."

Ok, it's one thing for the quarterback to talk about himself during an interview, but now Castellanos has lumped in the rest of his teammates regarding his comments about Alabama.

It wasn’t ‘we’ when the Florida State quarterback made the comments, but now that there has been enough talk about his prediction for the game, he's now putting it on his teammates.

I'm sure the Seminoles will be ready to go against Alabama next month, but if this goes badly for Castellanos, just remember that he meant ‘no disrespect.'