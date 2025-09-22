Nick Bosa Season-Ending Injury A Blow To 49ers And Maga Fans Who Appreciated His Courage

Nick Bosa became the poster boy for Donald Trump support a year ago when he photobombed a postgame interview and did the Trump Dance after big plays, but the memory of those good times is going to have to serve Bosa now because his 2025 season is over.

Bosa suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals and must have surgery that will end his season.

Bosa Injury Hurts 49ers And Maga Fans

It's a major loss for the San Francisco 49ers and their fans.

And it's a major hit for the conservatives and MAGA people, who suddenly became Bosa supporters when they realized the defensive end from South Florida and Ohio State University, was one of them.

Bosa, you'll recall, donned a MAGA hat and walked up on an NBC Sunday Night Football postgame interview. The move caught the country's attention a mere month before the Presidential Elections.

He didn't stop there. Bosa one week after the election copied the dance Trump did at his rallies to the tune of YMCA and started using that as his sack celebration. The dance became such a thing that the NFL felt compelled to release a statement saying it had no issue with it.

And soon, the dance was everywhere. It may not seem like much now, but those very public acts of support for Donald Trump took courage then.

So, good times for Bosa .

Good Times A Memory For Bosa

But Monday was a different story.

Tests on Monday revealed the 49ers worst fears one day after the team felt some measure of optimism that Bosa had escaped the season-ending injury.

This is the second time Bosa tears his ACL and now he's suffered the injury to both knees.

He tore the ACL in his left knee in 2020 and this time it's the right knee that needs repair.

Losing Bosa, 27, is a major blow.

He is the highest-paid defensive player on the 49ers and already had two sacks this season in his first two games before getting injured on Sunday.

"When you lose a guy like that, you need three or four guys to come and fill his shoes," teammate Trent Williams said after Sunday's game.

49ers Plagued By Injuries

The 49ers have been beset by injuries so far this season.

Starting quarterback Brock Purdy has missed two games, forcing Mac Jones to be among the backup quarterbacks to take the reins for their teams in Week 3.

Tight end George Kittle suffered a hamstring strain in the first half of the regular-season opener and was placed on the injured reserve list, meaning he must miss four games.

Top receiver Brandon Aiyuk has not played at all as he continues to recover from the ACL and MCL knee injuries he suffered in Week 7 of the 2024 season. Aiyuk is not expected to play until October or November.

And, despite all this, the 49ers are in sole possession of first place in the NFC West. They finished last in the division last season, primarily because injuries took a toll.

But this season they've shown more depth and resilience in overcoming injuries while forging a 3-0 record.

And now with the Bosa injury, the challenges for the team only get bigger.