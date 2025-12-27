NFL Week 17 Must-Watch Games: Malik Willis in the Spotlight and a Possible Super Bowl Preview

So, Malik Willis is apparently the healthiest available quarterback for the Green Bay Packers after Jordan Love was officially downgraded from questionable to out on Friday ahead of Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Both Willis and Love were listed as questionable on Thursday’s injury report, but Love ultimately was unable to clear the team’s concussion protocol.

Jordan Love Unable To Clear Protocol

That means it’s going to be Willis starting for the Packers. Willis, by the way, missed a day of practice earlier this week while dealing with an unspecified illness.

And let’s just be plain here: the Packers want to win this game even though they clinched a playoff spot on Thursday. They must win their final two games — and the Bears must lose their last two — for Green Bay to win the NFC North.

But Willis likely has individual motivation riding on this game as well. This is the second consecutive week he’s going to get significant work. Willis played generally well in place of Love last week.

That matters because the quarterback is unsigned for 2026 and scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.

In other words, Willis is about to put a lot on tape — for other teams and for the Packers.

That presents him with an opportunity to make himself some serious money in 2026, depending on how he plays.

How’s that for motivation? And how’s that for another reason this game is one of the must-watch offerings in NFL Week 17?

Baltimore Ravens (7-8) @ Green Bay Packers (9-5-1)

📅 Sat, Dec 27 — 7 p.m. CT (Peacock)

WHY IT MATTERS: Baltimore’s playoff hopes are on life support. Only a win — plus help in the form of a Steelers loss — keeps the Ravens alive. The Packers clinched a playoff spot on Christmas Day when the Lions lost.

WHAT TO WATCH: Backup quarterbacks matter here. While Love is officially out, Lamar Jackson is listed as doubtful, and no one expects him to play. The Ravens traditionally struggle without Jackson, and last week was no exception.

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

NARRATIVE: The Ravens appear to be running out of gas, and only a miracle can save their season.

Houston Texans (10-5) @ Los Angeles Chargers (11-4)

📅 Sat, Dec 27 — 3:30 p.m. ET (NFL Network)

WHY IT MATTERS: The Texans clinch a playoff berth with a win.

WHAT TO WATCH: This could be Houston's toughest test for what has been a great defense this year and, yes, this could be the toughest test Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has had all season long.

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

NARRATIVE: This is a rematch of last year’s postseason duel that could shape wild card positioning.this season.

Philadelphia Eagles (10-5) @ Buffalo Bills (11-4)

📅 Sun, Dec 28 — 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

WHY IT MATTERS: The Bills are still chasing the New England Patriots for the AFC East title and a chance to host a home game in the playoffs. The Eagles don't want a setback after winning two games in a row.

WHAT TO WATCH: The dual-threat quarterback showdown between Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen — a former Super Bowl MVP versus the 2024 NFL MVP.

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE: ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

NARRATIVE: Two of the league’s best teams fighting for playoff positioning and establishing momentum. This could be a Super Bowl preview.

Chicago Bears (11-4) @ San Francisco 49ers (11-4)

📅 Sun, Dec 28 — 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC/Peacock)

WHY IT MATTERS: A late-season battle between two teams with conference championship aspirations which also could help decide the race for the NFL Coach of the Year award. The Bears can clinch the NFC North with a win.

WHAT TO WATCH: Brock Purdy orchestrating from the pocket vs. Bears’ improvising Caleb Williams.

ENTERTAINMENT VALUE: ⭐⭐⭐⭐

NARRATIVE: San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan had nothing but praise for Caleb Williams this week, saying the Bears quarterback is one of the best throwers he's ever seen. That and the fact his quarterback, Brock Purdy, is coming off a five-TD performance suggests we're going to see fireworks.