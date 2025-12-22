NFL Coach Of The Year Derby Is Going Down To The Wire With Six (Or Seven) Strong Candidates

Six coaches who have overcome injuries or transformed franchises are Coach Of the Year favorites

Let's start with transparency: I have a vote for NFL coach of the year award but none of what you're about to read means I'm going to vote for one of the outstanding coaches I'm about to mention over any of the others.

This is instead a stream of consciousness post where I share what basically the entire Earth understands to be true. And that is that the COY derby this year is going to go down to the wire.

And there isn't one Secretariat in this field.

There are six.

Payton's Team Has Best Record

Maybe there are seven, if you include Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton, who has raised the game of his AFC West club for the second year in a row, is going to the playoffs for the second year in a row, has continued to develop quarterback Bo Nix, and happens to have a team that's tied for the best record in the NFL now.

Payton won the award in 2006 when he surprisingly turned the New Orleans Saints into the contenders they would be for most of the 15 years he was there.

So, you've just heard the Payton case for the award. Let's roll through the others…

Canales Makes Carolina Finer

Dave Canales: Colleague Dan Zaksheske compiled a good list of reasons Canales deserves consideration, not the least of which is he's not only turned Bryce Young from a poor quarterback to one capable of playing winning football, but he's turned the team into the current NFC South division leaders.

By the way, president of football operations and general manager Dan Morgan is a very strong candidate for NFL executive of the year because he has truly upgraded that roster for Canales.

Coen Has Fixed Ton Of Stuff

Liam Coen: It started under a small cloud of controversy for Coen when he bolted from Tampa Bay. It wasn't that he left for a better job, because it is, it was how he left the folks in Tampa in their feelings. That's ancient history.

But we knew something was going on with Coen when got into it with 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and how he wasn't shy about addressing his team in a defeat and making that public.

Maybe I should also mention Coen had the foresight to keep good coaches from the previous staff, including tight end coach Richard Angula, and hired future head coaches such as Anthony Campanile, who came from Green Bay to be the defensive coordinator.

Oh, yeah, and Coen is getting the best version of Trevor Lawrence that we've seen since 2022.

Bad News Bears No More

Ben Johnson: Do you recall what a mess the Bears were last year in losing 12 games? Do you recall the Hail Mary disaster against the Commanders?

And the criticism of quarterback Caleb Williams because he looked so lost so often?

The Bears are in the playoff, y'all. They've already won 11 games. Williams, meanwhile, is vastly improved and has the look of a blossoming elite quarterback.

That difference is Johnson's COY resume.

Macdonald Defense Dominates

Mike Macdonald: He has turned the Seahawks into perhaps the best team in the NFL's best division, the NFC West. He's done it by installing his defense that comes with an attitude opposing offenses hate facing.

The Seattle defense, which Macdonald calls, has held opponents to 20 points or less in 10 games this season.

Shanahan Overcomes Injuries

Kyle Shanahan: Do you know what happens to most teams when the starting quarterback gets injured? Check out the Commanders, Bengals, and Vikings this year. The season typically gets derailed.

Well, Brock Purdy missed eight starts this year. Mac Jones made those starts and played in 10 games.

And the 49ers also lost edge rusher Nick Bosa for the season. They lost linebacker Fred Warner for the season. Tight end George Kittle has played only nine games, and receiver Brandon Aiyuk hasn't played at all while also conducting himself in a strange manner. like driving 90 MPH down a street adjacent to Levi's Stadium.

But the 49ers have already 10 games and are in the playoffs.

The Patriots Are Back

Mike Vrabel: The Patriots were a lost organization the last few years as Bill Belichick lost the plot late in his time with the club and Jerod Mayo simply didn't have answers in his first year as the successor. Enter Vrabel who has turned the Patriots into a team that's clinched a postseason berth and is one of the NFL's best teams.

All in only one year.

The impressive things here include the fact Vrabel hired an excellent staff, has overseen the tremendous growth of Drake Maye and made the Patriots every bit a championship contender as the Buffalo Bills.

The Patriots aren't supposed to be as good as they are. They're still rebuilding and expected to make a bigger mark maybe the next couple of years.. Except Vrabel didn't get the memo on that timeline.