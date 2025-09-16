Jacksonville Jaguars Share Coach Liam Coen's Postgame Defeat Speech In Rare Move

The NFL trend for a few years now has been that teams share their coach's postgame victory speech with the team because it takes fans behind the scenes and fires them up because, again, victory. And then we have the Jacksonville Jaguars.

They lost in disappointing fashion against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, giving up the game-winning TD with 18 seconds left in the game.

And afterward, first-year head coach Liam Coen gathered his players in the locker room to talk them off the ledge of despondency.

Jaguars Locker Room Speech After Loss

The club's social media team was in the locker room to capture that normally private time.

And then they shared it publicly on X.

Amazing.

I've never seen this before. And I've been around for a minute (or 35 years).

Teams putting out their victory speeches is common. It's dog bites man.

Teams putting out their defeat speeches is unique. It's man bites dog.

So what did Coen tell his players after their 31-27 loss to the Bengals – a game in which Cincy lost quarterback Joe Burrow for the season, but the Jaguars lost their undefeated record?

Liam Coen Post Game Speech

Well, despite it being in an edited form, this is what he said:

"At the end of the day, guys, we didn't do enough to win. And that's just the reality. As a whole. As a whole, as a team. We talked about his last night: As a team.

"We win, we lose, we compete as a team. And so, at the end of the day, we didn't do enough as a team to get it done. We got to watch the tape, see what it was, what it came down to. It's never gonna be just one play. You all know that. We all know that. It's never gonna be just one play.

"So, all of us got to go look at it, we got to look at ourselves in the mirror, and say, 'What can I do to help get ourselves into hump in these moments? You guys played your (expletives) off. I appreciate that. We appreciate that as coaches. Doesn't make you feel any better, I understand. But I know is I'll (expletive) go fight with you guys every day. I'll go compete with you guys every single day. So, I appreciate you.

"But we got to move on. We're gonna have to move on. You guys move on that? You understand that, guys?"

Coen: Some Good Stuff Despite Loss

Players could be heard in the background answering, "Yes sir."

"Everybody had a part in this. Good, bad. There was so much good (expletive) you put on the field. So much good stuff. We got to lean into that. And clean up (expletive, expletive) that has continued to bite us in the butt after two games at times. We got it correct it, men. We got to correct and move the (expletive) on and go get ready to go win the next game. It's all we can do. You guys understand that?"

Players answered, "Yes sir."

Then Coen told his players to get a quick break, and then they'd sit down and pray. He eventually broke the team down.

"Jags on three, one, two, three …"

"Jags," all the players shouted.

Jaguars Show Admirable Humanity

I appreciate the transparency and genuineness of this. No NFL not named the 1972 Miami Dolphins has ever gone undefeated.

Losing is very much a part of the NFL, as is winning. Sometimes, believe it or not, losing causes teams to correct course and adjust the approach in ways that lead to much more winning.

I'm not saying that will be the case after this loss for the Jaguars. I'm saying them putting themselves out there in the raw moments of defeat is admirable. It's human.