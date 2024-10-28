How The Commanders Delivered The Most Insane NFL Play Of The Season So Far

Let's start with the fact that when the ball was snapped on that insane, internet-busting, viral, improbable, amazing Hail Mary by the Washington Commanders Sunday evening, Chicago Bears defensive back Tyrique Stevenson was busy taunting someone in the stands.

Some Washington receivers were already at the Chicago 20-yard line when Stevenson, his back to the offense, finally realized the ball had been snapped on a play the Commanders simply call, "Hail Mary."

Daniels ‘Juiced Up’ After Hail Mary

Did Stevenson initially ignoring his job allow the Commanders to complete the amazing winning touchdown of 52 yards to receiver Noah Brown?

No.

Did it help that when Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels unleashed his 64-yard heave, Stevenson was still out of position and was the guy who eventually inadvertently tipped the ball to Brown?

Maybe.

Whatever the answer, it happened.

And bedlam ensued.

"Oh, I mean, I was juiced up for sure," Daniels said of his reaction. "I'm excited because, I mean, that's kind of a once in a lifetime experience. Not too many people get to experience stuff like that. That was my first time, so obviously I was juiced up, the whole stadium, team, sideline, everybody."

Jayden Daniels Thanks God

That was Daniels' postgame reaction after he'd had time to cool down and ponder the moment.

But the first thought Daniels shared after he threw up that prayer was to give thanks to God for answering.

"Nothing but God, man, nothing but God," Daniels proclaimed to CBS sideline reporter Stacy Wolfson on national television. "Without Him I didn't even think I'd be playing this week. But man, all glory to God."

This game was originally billed as the matchup between the No. 1 and No. 2 overall picks of the April draft – Daniels against Chicago's Caleb Williams.

But that matchup was in doubt throughout the week as Daniels was nursing a rib injury. That injury required a lot of work before Daniels earned the team's confidence to play.

"We pushed him on Friday in terms of the different throws, the way to go, and then how do you respond on Saturday?" Commanders coach Dan Quinn said. "And how do you respond on Sunday from that? And so, once all the markers were hit, then we felt comfortable with him playing.

"But it was due to all the work that was put in Friday to say, OK. I didn't tell him that until Saturday ‘We'll give you the ball.’"

Williams Thought Pass Was Short

Williams watched Daniels' final, fateful throw from the Bears sideline. And when he realized what had happened he walked away in disgust, muttering to himself with a scowl on his face.

"I thought it was going to be a little short," Williams said. "It actually did end up being a little short, but the tip and the push ended up pushing it back. I believed in my guys.

"I believed that my guys were going to do it again. If we’re in that situation again, I’ll believe in my guys once again, but definitely thought we were going to get it emotion-wise. That was kind of my emotion."

The Bears, by the way, rushed three defenders on the play.

The Placement Of Chicago's Defense

They had five defenders at the spot where the ball came down, defending Luke McCaffrey, Zach Ertz and Brown. They had a linebacker, seemingly in coverage against the running back who stayed in to block.

They had two other defenders bracketing Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin around the 10-yard line.

The problem with the three pass rushers is they got very little pressure on Daniels, allowing him to move around for nearly 13 seconds while his receivers sprinted downfield.

Why didn't the Bears put more pressure on Daniels?

"That's an option, no doubt," Bears coach Matt Eberflus said. "I've seen people do that. We have that. But again, we chose to do the three-man rush. I think he had the ball for over 12 seconds, and I'm not sure what happened back there in terms of blocking and getting after the quarterback."

Defense Must Box Out Back WR

The problem with the five players at the goal line is all played the flight of the ball and where it came down – trying to bat it harmlessly away. Brown, meanwhile, sank behind the group into the end zone and no one boxed him out.

That's not how it's supposed to go for the defense.

Because that left Brown alone behind the entire group. The receiver was free to catch the tip that came directly to him without a defender being in position to try knocking the ball away.

Again, that is not how it's supposed to be defended.

"It comes down to that last play, and we've practiced that play a hundred times since we've been here," Eberflus said. "I’ll have to look at the execution of that, but we have a body on a body, boxing guys out like basketball at the very end.

"We have one guy that is at the rim who knocks the ball down, we have a back tip guy that goes behind the pile. So again, I've got to look at it and detail it out and make sure we're better next time. But again, it's a hard way to lose."