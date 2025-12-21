Heartache For The Green Bay Packers Who Lose Jordan Love To Concussion Then Implode

Love concussion forces Malik Willis into action and that worked well until it didn't on botched snap

There were no heroes left at the end of Saturday night to save the Green Bay Packers. Only heartache.

It would have been a nicely written Hollywood ending if the Packers had finished this game against the Chicago Bears just as things looked with only two minutes to play in regulation – with the Packers leading by a touchdown and about to get the ball.

Packers Implode Against Bears

But that's when the Packers' implosion happened.

So, welcome to the anatomy of a meltdown.

It's Romeo Doubs letting an onside kick go right through his hands, allowing Chicago to recover.

It's the defense, missing Micah Parsons to close out opponents, giving up the tying touchdown in regulation.

It's when those mistakes compound an earlier Josh Jacobs fumble near the goal line earlier in the game.

And it's when quarterback Malik Willis botches a snap from center in overtime. Wait, Malik Willis? Yeah, he was in the game because Jordan Love suffered a concussion in the first half.

The dagger then comes when the defense, again with no Parsons to torment the opposing quarterback, gives up the walk-off score in overtime. On a bomb.

Matt LaFleur: Salt In The Wound

The Packers had the lead in the NFC North in hand. They had first-round homefield advantage in sight. And that's gone now.

"Yeah, it does hurt," coach Matt LaFleur said afterward. "I feel like you're rubbing salt in the wound there."

And this isn't to suggest we had an inkling this was coming …

…but we had an inkling it wasn't trending in the right direction last week when Parsons was lost for the season.

But this? This is the wheels falling off before our eyes.

No Jordan Love Update

It began with starting Love leaving the game with a concussion in the first half.

And that spells nothing but trouble looking ahead because the NFL concussion protocol typically takes approximately half of the players who enter it, and keeps them out of the lineup the following week. So Love's status against the Baltimore Ravens next week is uncertain.

LaFleur had no update about Love after the game. But he knew when he saw his starting quarterback get hit, it had the potential to be a major problem.

"I just know, just when a guy gets hit in the head, that I was prepared for the worst," LaFleur said.

The Packers turned to backup quarterback Malik Willis to replace Love and, honestly, it went pretty well for a little while. Willis had some good moments in completing 9 of 11 passes with a touchdown.

But he had some rough moments as well.

Willis Takes Blame For Botched Snap

The moment that lingers came in overtime when Willis fumbled a snap from center on fourth-and-1 from the Chicago 36 yard line. That failure ended Green Bay's hopes of scoring any points in overtime.

It seems Willis tried to change his cadence on the play and it confused his center. What ensued was a botched snap.

"I can't blame, you know, anybody. It was on me," Willis said. "I got to communicate better and make sure we are all on the same page. That's my job."

If the bad news continues for the Packers, it could continue to be his job next week.