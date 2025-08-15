NFL Warns All Current Racists That They've Got Three Weeks Until It Ends

Great news, everyone! The NFL has decided to, once again, give the whole ‘ending racism’ thing a shot this season. Folks have attempted it for years to no avail.

Rosa Parks sat. Martin Luther marched. Colin Kaepernick kneeled. Black Lives Matter burned down buildings.

Many have failed. But the NFL is here to finally end it, once and for all …

… by painting ‘End Racism’ in the end zones for a sixth straight season:

The NFL is here to help!

Yes! This is it! This is the big one, as Clark Griswald would say. The NFL is here to spread social awareness, one virtue-signaling end zone sign at a time.

Amazing. God, I love this. Every single year, they do it. Every single year, we laugh at it. And now, they are BACK again, baby!

The social justice warriors of the 21st century: Roger Goodell and Patrick Mahomes. Who would've thunk it?

Look, this is just so stupid. And it gets dumber each season! You'd think the NFL at some point would realize that, after six seasons, maybe your ‘End Racism’ signs aren't … ending racism? I'm all for ending racism. Wherever it still exists today, I 100% want it to end.

I think that's a message we can all get behind.

But do we need the NFL's ground crew to be the ones to tell us every single Sunday for the next 18 Sundays? Come on. We're here to gamble our asses off and watch our fantasy teams get shredded. Not to be gaslit. We get plenty of that Monday through Friday. We use the weekends to recharge.

All 32 teams will feature an end zone message of their choice at each home game throughout the season, selecting from four options: "End Racism," "Stop Hate," "Choose Love" or "Inspire Change."

Once again, "It Takes All of Us" will be stenciled in the opposite end zone for all games. The only change from 2024 is that "Inspire Change" replaces "Vote."

"We're working hand-in-hand with players, and alongside our clubs, to amplify player voices and underscore what is most important to them," Anna Isaacson, the NFL's senior vice president of social responsibility, told The Associated Press.

"For decades, the NFL and its players have been a unifying force in American culture and society that brings people of all cultures and backgrounds together to enjoy America's most popular sport.

"This is an honor and responsibility that the league takes seriously, which is why we actively invest in off-field programs and on-field initiatives that promote unity."

Oh, get off it, Anna. Don't bullshit a bullshitter. What kind of title is Senior VP of Social Responsibility?

Social responsibility? Huh? What world are we living in? That's the most made-up job I've ever heard of. I guarantee you it was created in 2020.

Anyway, for those still being racist today – you've officially been put on alert. It ENDS Sept. 4. You've got three weeks. Once Cowboys-Eagles kicks off, the racism is DONEZO.

After decades of trying, there's finally a light at the end of this tunnel.

Thank you, Roger.



