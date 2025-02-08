Apparently, The NFL Has NOT Ended Racism, Because The Founders Of The Racist Rooney Rule Aren't Satisfied

Brace yourselves, boys and girls. Take a seat. Buckle up. Strap in. Have some cold water at the ready just in case you go into shock …

The Rooney Rule founders are NOT satisfied with the NFL's diversity. Not yet, at least. Stop me if you've heard this one before:

"There is still work to be done."

Yep, that's pretty much a direct quote from Cyrus Mehri and John Wooten – two of the leading voices in the implementation of the insufferable, racist, stupid, "Rooney Rule" the league invented out of thin air back in 2003.

See? Told you. Stunner.

Can't we just be normal again?

From ESPN, which, I'm sure, LOVED telling this very important story:

Still, the league must keep trying to do better, according to Cyrus Mehri and John Wooten, whose work led to implementation of the Rooney Rule in 2003. Mehri said the ranks of NFL offensive coordinators -- a job that is the most common steppingstone to head coach -- continues to lack diversity.

There are no black offensive coordinators in the NFL. One offensive coordinator, the Giants' Mike Kafka, is part-Puerto Rican and attended the NFL's minority-focused accelerator program.

"There's been a historic challenge when it comes to black coaches in the offensive coordinator position," Mehri told ESPN. "There's always been a shortfall. We're nowhere near where we could be or should be. And that creates a headwind against representation in the head coaching positions because that's the primary pipeline."

My God. It just won't end, will it? And here I was thinking the NFL had cured racism when they announced earlier this week they were removing the equally-dumb "End Racism" signs from the end zones. Sad. Back to the drawing board!

Look, the Rooney Rule is dumb. It's the most racist thing in sports, to be frank. I've long hated it. It's insulting to minorities. Seriously. Everyone got angry at the Patriots last month because they flew in a couple black coaches – Pep Hamilton and Byron Leftwich – to interview for their vacant head coaching job.

Everyone freaked out. Well, not everyone. Just #TheMob. But boy, they were PISSED. They all called Bob Kraft a racist who manipulated a very important rule.

They were, of course, wrong. What #TheMob doesn't realize is forcing bosses to do this is what makes them look racist. They're not racist. Come on. You think Bob Kraft is a racist? Stop it.

Bob Kraft, and the Patriots, wanted to hire Mike Vrabel. That was very apparent. They would've done it on Day 1, but they had to check a league-mandated box. That's dumb. And, again, it's insulting.

Stop with the DEI nonsense. Just stop. Quit making people check off boxes every single time they want to hire someone.

Give them the resumes, with blank names, and let them pick and choose which ones they want to interview. It'll be a big surprise when that person shows up.

He or she could be white, black, purple, lesbian, a cat – who knows! But it won't MATTER because they would've earned an interview based on merit, not skin color.

The Rooney Rule is dumb. It will never not be dumb. End it, just like you ended the insufferable "End Racism" signs in the end zone.

Can't we just be normal again?