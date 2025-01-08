I'm So Tired Of The Woke Mob Screaming Racism When A Black Coach Gets Fired (PS: The Rooney Rule Is Racist)

We've made it, boys and girls. The most wonderful (not really), predictable, virtue-signaling, progressive, gaslighting time of year …

The week of Black Monday! Shhhh, don't say it too loudly or Stephen A. Smith will faint!

That's right. In a tradition unlike any other – with all due respect to Augusta – we've reached the part of the year when the woke mob screams ‘RACISIM!’ when an NFL team A) fires a black head coach, and/or B) an NFL team uses the Rooney Rule as a box-checking mechanism to inevitably hire the head coach they actually want.

Just two days – TWO DAYS! – after a flurry of firings on Monday (Black Monday, don't tell Stephen A.!), the usual suspects have emerged from their caves to stoke the racial flames.

And buddy, they are NAILING it!

We do this every year and, by the way, the Rooney Rule is racist

I could go on and on. Trust me, even though they promised to leave Twitter for Bluesky, all the wokes are still running amok on Elon's RACIST app. Shocker.

We do this every single year. Every year. It's inevitable. And it's always the same players crying foul. The same ones. Just wait until Mike Freeman polishes off his column later this week for the dummies over at USA Today. I can't wait. It's gonna be incredible.

Folks … can we just stop this nonsense? Please? Do you really think Antonio Pierce got fired from the Raiders because he was black? Really?

The same guy who was literally hired last year after a stint as an interim coach, got fired the next year because he was black – and NOT because the team stunk and went 4-13?

You think Jerod Mayo got canned in New England because he was black? You honestly think Robert Kraft decided to make his first head coaching hire in two decades last year, and hired a black man … just to fire him because he's black one year later?

Or, was it because the Patriots were literally the worst team in the league this year and Jerod Mayo was very clearly in over his head from Day 1? The media turned on him. Fans turned on him. He once said after a loss that he couldn't help his players once the game started.

He said that. And you think he got fired because he was black? Come on!

We do this every single year. Like clockwork. The left always has to make it about race. Always. Don't forget it. And don't get me started on the Rooney Rule.

The Rooney Rule is the most racist rule in all of professional sports. There, I said it. It's disgusting, and it's an insult to black people, if we're being honest.

It should be dismantled like most woke DEI departments across the country have been for the past six months. That's what the Rooney Rule is. It was DEI before DEI became the fancy buzz word the left likes to use.

I'm so tired of it all. Enough with the nonsense. Stop it. America voted against all of this crap last year. We're tired of it. We need adults back in the room.

If you stink at your job, you're getting fired. Black, white, or purple, you're gone. That's how it should be. That's how it's always been.

Unless, of course, you're Chris Grier in Miami. He stinks and the team has STUNK for nearly a decade under his leadership.

But he's coming back for ANOTHER SEASON as GM next year. Great. Can't wait.

PS: Chris Grier is black.

You see? You see how silly they sound? It's all woke nonsense that is so tiring, and so exhausting. I'm also upset that they've sucked me back in this year. Frankly, it's partially my fault for continuing to give them the clicks they want from their fake virtue-signaling.

But here I am, once again, falling into the trap. Sad. Oh well. If this is my cross to bear, so be it. I can live with that.

Like I said, it's a tradition unlike any other. Both for the woke mob, and for me!

OK, that's all for today. Good talk. On the way out, I'll leave you with this handy-dandy stat that I'm sure the mob will somehow discredit.

Enjoy!