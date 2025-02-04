Awful Announcing Is Absolutely Devastated That NFL Isn't Using 'End Racism' Messaging During Super Bowl

For the first time since 2021, neither end zone in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans on Sunday will feature the ‘End Racism’ message.

This news isn't newsworthy at all for the vast majority of people who don't live in a race-obsessed bubble. For the DEI-loving, drama-hunting crew at Awful Announcing that is just trying to figure out how they can function in life with Donald Trump back in the White House, well, the shelving of ‘End Racism’ is an overwhelming disaster.

If you think I'm being the dramatic one here, check out the opening paragraph from the fingers of Awful Announcing's Matt Yoder as he breaks the news to their woke readership:

"With Donald Trump winning a second non-consecutive term as President of the United States, his reign so far has been marked by many of the richest and most powerful people in America bending the knee and kissing the ring," Yoder writes.

Just as a quick reminder, this is the opening sentence of a story about the NFL not writing a two-word phrase in the back of the end zone in the Super Bowl, not an article about Trump kissing the feet of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk telling them he's building them a set of bunk beds in the Oval Office.

Instead of writing ‘End Racism’ in an end zone during the big game, the NFL will display messages of ‘Choose Love’ and ‘It Takes All Of Us,’ according to the New York Times. NFL spokesperson Biran McCarthy told the outlet that the league decided to use the two messages as inspirational ones following the deadly terrorist attack in New Orleans, the city the Super Bowl is being played in, as well as the tragic wildfires in the Los Angeles area and the recent plane crash in Washington, D.C.

While all three situations are incredibly worthy causes, we can not take the league's word for what it is worth, according to Awful Announcing. The timing of the NFL shelving ‘End Racism' is simply too conspicuous, because we must remember that Donald Trump is President and Orange Man Bad.

"However, given the second Trump Administration’s assault on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives, and the fact that Trump will reportedly be attending the game as a guest of New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson, the optics are clear," Yoder writes.

Being this obsessed with identity politics and inserting Trump into any situation imaginable has to be exhausting. We have a spokesperson from the NFL telling the world that the league wants to pay its respects to the many lives both lost and altered from a terrorist attack, catastrophic wildfires, and a deadly plane crash, but we can't fully get on board with those intentions because the President isn't a fan of DEI programs.

Awful Announcing does deserve credit though, because just when you think it couldn't possibly dig any deeper, it grabs an even bigger shovel.

We need to be worried about what Trump could potentially post on social media.

"Perhaps this is an honest effort on the NFL’s part to pick the messages that they feel are right for the moment. But you simply cannot discount that it also avoids what would be a potential firestorm if the President of the United States went on Truth Social while at the Super Bowl and blasted out a screed about his own personal horror of seeing "End Racism" on a football field," Yoder continues.

"On Sunday, the Super Bowl and the NFL will go down a path of least resistance and not be swept up in the anti-DEI hysteria of the current Trump," he concludes.

There isn't an "anti-DEI hysteria," it does not exist.

What does exist is the naive, out-of-touch, liberal media continuing to expose itself as a group not possessing one ounce of common sense that is only clinging to relevancy because the majority of readers and listeners can't wait to see them take on a new level of being out of touch.

The Super Bowl will be played. One team will win. One team will lose. Half the country will be pleased with the result. Half the country won't be. Nobody will spend two seconds before, during, or after the game wondering what happened to the ‘End Racism' message in the back of the end zone.