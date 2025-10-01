NFL Turns Its Back On Moral Values By Picking Bad Bunny To Perform At Super Bowl Halftime

In the days following the Charlie Kirk assassination, the NFL and some of its teams seemed to recognize that it was perfectly correct to invest maybe 20 seconds before a game to honor a man who died representing free and peaceful speech, conservatism, and love of God, family and country.

For a brief few days, it seemed that significant parts of a league many accuse of being woke was actually just like the rest of country – doing its best to be a good citizen and straddling the center of society while powers on the political left and the right waged their perpetual battle.

It's not possible to feel that way now.

Not in the wake of the league's hiring of Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, a wildly popular, eclectic Latin music performer known to his millions of fans as Bad Bunny.

NFL: Bad Bunny Exciting Super Bowl Choice

That's because, beyond being known for his obvious musical talents that appeal to a younger generation, Bad Bunny is also about as divisive as an individual can get when it comes to cultural norms, gender fluidity, politics, and the United States' rule of law.

And yet, curiously, that's the performer NFL senior vice president of Global Event Production Jon Barker said has a unique ability to "bridge genres, languages, and audiences," which "makes him an exciting and natural choice to take the Super Bowl halftime stage" for Super Bowl LX in February.

And this choice is the NFL telling on itself.

The NFL is amplifying an anti-American, anti-law enforcement, anti-God, cross dresser and putting him on its biggest stage.

The NFL, in other words, is embracing a portion of the population that neither represents its traditional fan base, player base, ownership base or anything that made the league the sports behemoth it is.

NFL Ignores Traditional Roles And Values

This NFL pick is not embracing the worship of God or Jesus Christ because that is offensive to some people in 2025, but instead is picking someone who worships himself and has been known to wear weird Illuminati cult symbolism on his painted fingernails.

The NFL is not embracing traditional roles or values, but instead is latching on to a person who casually questions long-established mores.

"…What defines a man, what defines being masculine, what defines being feminine?" Martinez Ocasio said in a June GQ Magazine profile. "I really can’t give clothes gender. To me, a dress is a dress. If I wear a dress, would it stop being a woman’s dress? Or vice versa? Like, no. It’s a dress, and that’s it. It’s not a man’s, it’s not a woman’s. It’s a dress."

Football, you should understand, is a game built around courage and toughness and, yes, masculinity. But football's grandest league is going to put this person who questions the definition of a man and a woman on its Super Bowl stage.

Who Is Bad Bunny?

Allow me to give you some background on Martinez Ocasio. He was reared in a working-class home in Puerto Rico. He sang in the choir at his Catholic Church, and that's where he found his gift for music.

But after he was discovered around 2017-18, he started using that gift to promote an agenda that has nothing to do with making music.

OutKick has outlined Martinez Ocasio's anti-ICE rhetoric and why he doesn't perform in America — until the NFL pays him millions, of course.

OutKick shows have chronicled how conservatives are outraged by this pick.

This site has even taken the stance that the NFL no longer caters to Americans, which, of course, is refutable if you've ever witnessed a B-2 Bomber flyover or the national anthem being sung by 70,000 people standing in front of a 57,000-square foot American flag.

NFL Shows Its Reprobate Mind

But what the NFL is indeed effectively doing is giving itself over to reprobate thinking in front of a worldwide audience. How else to put on a halftime that, barring stringent overview from a league that has failed to provide such overview in the past, threatens to resemble a drag show.

Because some of Bad Bunny's shows, appearances and videos have bordered on that in the past.

Consider that he appeared in drag in his music video for 'Yo Perreo Solo" which in street Spanish translates to "I twerk alone."

He wore a red leather mini-dress in that video. And a wig.

And digitally enhanced breasts.

In February of 2020, he appeared on the Tonight Show in a black skirt. And then there was the Harper's Bazaar cover in which he wore another dress.

"I don't dress this way to become more famous or to call attention or to disrespect anyone," Martinez Ocasio said. "People on the outside can think that I have a strategy, or I wear this to call for attention, but in reality, I just know who I am."

The irony of that statement.

NFL Manipulating Children By Extension

None of this is meant to judge whether this person who often cross dresses, has dated female influencers such as Kendall Jenner, and has been known to make out with his male dancers during shows, really knows who he is.

That's his business.

This questions the NFL's world view in putting that person in front of hundreds of millions of its fans – including families and children – during its biggest and most-watched event.

It should make all of us question the agenda of a sports league embracing this performer and his often unsuitable for children performances.

So, I say this now: If Bad Bunny comes onto that Super Bowl stage in San Francisco wearing a dress or changes into one, causing little boys around the world to believe it is cool to cross dress, we will be witnessing the NFL manipulating your little boys by extension.

And that manipulation wouldn't be meant to get them to play football.