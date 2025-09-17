Final Week 2 Tally Of NFL Tributes For Charlie Kirk Makes Case NFL Not As Woke As You May Think

No less than the winningest coach in NFL history, Don Shula, told me long ago that there is a good reason for the scoreboard and standings in professional sports: "They don't lie."

In that spirit, it's important that today we look at the final tally of NFL teams that chose to honor the memory of Charlie Kirk before their home games that followed days after his assassination. And, similarly, we look at the teams that opted not to mention Kirk's death at all.

Shula: Scoreboards And Standings Don't Lie

Why? Because the numbers don't lie about the decisions each organization made and where they stand relative to the state of politics, religion and perhaps even worldview in 2025.

And the conclusion might surprise because the numbers that do not lie say the NFL isn't as woke as people on the right like to point out.

For the record:

All 16 of the NFL teams that played a home game in Week 2 honored, paid respect publicly, or issued public statements about the killing of George Floyd in 2020. All have signage on their field mandated by the league about social justice and other slogans that were adopted following the 2020 protests and riots.

It's against that seemingly liberal backdrop that we note that nine of the 16 teams that hosted games last week honored or paid public respect for Kirk following his murder.

Jerry Jones Speaks Out

Two of those teams had prominent members of ownership speak out about Kirk – with Jerry Jones explaining why the Cowboys had an in-stadium moment of silence, and with Tavia Hunt, the wife of Chiefs owner and CEO Clark Hunt, posting a touching memorial about Kirk on her Instagram account.

No other team opted to issue a statement save for their in-stadium tributes.

About those:

The nine teams that held tributes mentioning Kirk at their home games are the Arizona Cardinals, the Cowboys, the Green Bay Packers, the Chiefs, the Miami Dolphins, the New Orleans Saints, the New York Jets, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Tennessee Titans.

This list requires nuance as to the Packers and the Steelers.

NFL Began Kirk Tributes

Showing Kirk some respect and honor began with the NFL holding a moment of silent reflection prior to last Thursday Night's game between the Washington Commanders and Green Bay Packers. That game was at Lambeau Field.

But that pregame tribute that lasted maybe 10 seconds was mandated by the league rather than a decision of the Packers. No, the Packers didn't balk and neither did they force the issue. But the inescapable fact is the Packers hosted a Kirk moment of reflection.

The NFL then turned over the responsibility for a Kirk tribute during the rest of the Week 2 schedule to individual home teams.

So that put 15 homestanding teams hosting games the remainder of the schedule under scrutiny – which some didn't like at all, I'm told.

Steelers Let Actions Speak On Kirk

The Steelers did not hold a moment of silence for Kirk.

But, as they told Outkick, they flew their flags at half-staff as per request from President Donald Trump following the Kirk killing to honor the Turning Point USA founder. And, in case you're wondering, the Steelers did not have to lower their flags.

The President's orders applied only for Federal sites and Acrisure Stadium is not that.

So, again, eight teams mentioned Kirk in pregame ceremonies and the Steelers let their solemn gesture do the talking. Some of the teams centered their tribute on Kirk. Others included Kirk in their remembrances for the "victims of 9-11" or "victims of violence" or both.

That leaves the seven teams that did not mention Kirk in any sort of acknowledgment, or moment of silence or reflection. Those are the Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Minnesota Vikings and finally the Las Vegas Raiders.

Colts And Vikings Had Previous Plans

And, again, nuance is necessary.

Consider the Houston Texans, which held a moment of silence pregame to honor "all victims of violence and natural disasters across the country." They didn't mention Kirk by name expbut told OutKick there have been so many recent tragedies, they didn't feel it appropriate to single any of them out.

The Colts and Vikings both told OutKick they had pregame tributes planned well before the Kirk killing and they went ahead with their plans. That's obviously their right.

But the indisputable scoreboard, the irrefutable standings put those three teams that did hold solemn moments of silence in the column among the seven that did not acknowledge Charlie Kirk.

And now a message to you: Do not do it.

Don't read this account and decide the NFL is woke because seven teams didn't mention Kirk. Similarly, don't read this account and decide the nine teams that hosted moments of silence representing a majority is a sure-fire sign the NFL is a conservative league.

Neither is true.

NFL Is Much Like America

The NFL is in many ways like the United States. There are some places (and teams) whose leadership leans right. And there are some places (and teams) that are run by people who lean left.

As for the league? Remember that the same league that stencils those slogans in the end zones also honors veterans every chance it gets and those aren't Russian helicopter gunships performing those amazing flyovers every weekend.

The NFL, you'll recall, canceled its entire schedule after Sept. 11, 2001 and perennially keeps the date in remembrance at stadiums and on social media.

So before we judge America's most popular league, ask if you are ready to apply the same standards to college football? And the WNBA. And Major League Baseball.

Because the NFL went further toward acknowledging Kirk last weekend than any of those others.

Did Nine College Teams Honor Kirk?

Ask yourself, how many major college football teams did you read about honoring Kirk at their home games over the weekend? Betcha it wasn't nine.

And yet you probably think college football – with hotspots in the SEC and the ACC and even in all the swing states that President Trump won – is more conservative than the NFL.

Well, some of it is. And some of it isn't.

Maybe we should apply the same unflinching scoreboard and standings to both.