'Few' NFL Home Teams Expected To Memorialize Charlie Kirk On Sunday

The NFL put the focus on its clubs after it coordinated a memorial for slain Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk before Thursday Night Football's nationally streamed game, but added it would be up to individual clubs hosting games on Sunday to follow suit.

Now, hours before the 1 p.m. games kick off, it is unclear exactly how many of the 13 teams hosting games on Sunday will follow the NFL's moment of "silent reflection" on behalf of Kirk with their own tribute.

Source: 'Few' Expected To Mention Kirk

An NFL source who spoke to OutKick on condition of anonymity said it "would not be surprising if relatively few teams" conducted moments of reflection or silence prior to Sunday's games that would also include statements about Kirk.

This will be interesting to some people because all 13 teams playing at home on Sunday spoke out in 2020 when George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery were killed.

That NFL-mandated memorial at Lambeau Field happened approximately 20 minutes before the game between the Commanders and the Packers. But the teams didn't participate. Both clubs were in their locker rooms.

The following day, the NFL said through its chief spokesperson that, "It will be up to the clubs for this Sunday’s games," to decide what to do at their home stadiums.

Steelers Flags To Fly At Half-Staff

OutKick contacted all 13 NFL teams hosting games on Sunday. They were asked if they indeed had plans for a pregame memorial for Kirk, who was gunned down at the age of 31 while he held one of his signature on-campus rallies at Utah Valley University.

The Pittsburgh Steelers told OutKick they would not have a moment of silence, but added that "our flags will be at half-mast."

That represents some recognition.

President Donald Trump issued an official Presidential Proclamation on Sept. 10 ordering U.S. flags be flown at half-staff on federal property in honor of Kirk. The order runs through sunset on Sunday.

But NFL stadiums are not federal property, which means home teams are not compelled to lower their flags at all.

Chiefs Expected To Honor Kirk

The Kansas City Chiefs did not respond to OutKick's inquiry prior to publication, but a source said it would be surprising if that club doesn't pay its respects to Kirk.

Tavia Clark, the wife of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, has already honored Kirk's memory. She did so on an Instagram post soon after Kirk's death.

"We are heartbroken and grieving the shocking and tragic passing of Charlie Kirk – a courageous champion of faith, freedom, and the future of America," Hunt wrote on her post. "Our hearts ache for his beautiful wife, Erika, and their precious children, and we ask you to join us in covering them with prayer as they face this unimaginable loss."

The New Orleans Saints told OutKick that a final decision on a Kirk tribute had not yet been made.

The Indianapolis Colts said that for Week 2, they already had a moment of silence designated for Forrest Lucas, the founder of Lucas Oil and namesake of Lucas Oil Stadium. He passed away last month.

No NFL Club Has Posted A Statement

The other 10 clubs contacted by OutKick either declined to answer or did not respond at all.

It should be noted no individual NFL club has posted a statement about Kirk's death at the time of publication. The Carolina Panthers fired a public relations staffer in connection to remarks he made about Kirk's shooting, and posted that on X.

But the team's statement did not mention Kirk at all.

As to other teams hosting games on Sunday, they may soon find themselves contradicting their own past actions if they continue to ignore Kirk's murder.

The Dolphins did not answer an OutKick email seeking clarification about the club's pre-game plans relative to Kirk. But in May 2020, then-coach Brian Flores issued a statement demanding that people speak out loudly about the killing of Floyd, Arbery, and Taylor.

"Many people who broadcast their opinions on kneeling or on the hiring of minorities don't seem to have an opinion on the recent murders of these young black men and women," Flores said in part of the statement. "I think many of them QUIETLY say that watching George Floyd plead for help is one of the more horrible things they have seen, but it's said among themselves where no one can hear.

"Broadcasting THAT opinion clearly is not important enough."

The Dolphins broadcast the Flores statement on their website. But they have yet to broadcast a statement about Kirk with kickoff against the New England Patriots approaching at 1 p.m.

Ravens Held 8:46 Vigil For Floyd

The Bengals did not respond to an OutKick email asking what, if anything, they planned in order to memorialize Kirk at their game at Paycor Stadium on Sunday.

But a couple of weeks after Floyd was killed, the Bengals posted a statement about that matter on their website and pledged $250,000 in George's name for community initiatives to be chosen by their players.

"Please do not mistake a lack of public commentary for indifference," The Bengals said on their website. "The Bengals organization believes that fighting prejudice and discrimination requires action but to do so we have to listen first."

The Ravens have not said what their plans are on Sunday, but in June 2020, they participated in an eight-minute and 46-second period of silence over a Zoom call in honor of Floyd.

Ravens team chaplain Johnny Shelton curiously prayed for "beautiful, peaceful protests around the city of Baltimore and around the country."

With Hunt Exception, NFL Ownership Silent

It will be interesting to see if the Saints say or do anything recognizing Kirk's murder. When Floyd was murdered, club owner Gayle Benson released a statement saying, "There are no written words, nor the timing of those words that can properly honor the life of George Floyd."

Benson was one of at least seven NFL owners whose teams are playing home games on Sunday to speak out after Floyd's death. Others made monetary contributions to various organizations in support of minority communities or to fight racism, violence or discrimination.

But none of those same owners so vocal about Floyd have yet to make a statement about Kirk.