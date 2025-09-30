NFL Proves That It Is No Longer Catering To Americans With Super Bowl Halftime Pick | Tomi Lahren

Why would an American audience want to watch a halftime show performed mostly in a language we don’t even speak?

The Super Bowl is the biggest sports spectacle in the U.S., so naturally, the NFL and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation decided Bad Bunny was the move. A rapper and singer whose songs are almost entirely in Spanish. Bravo.

Another woke-ass choice.

Bad Bunny in a dress.

Courtesy of the NFL, by way of Jay-Z.

Now don’t get it twisted, Bad Bunny is massively successful. No denying that.

But here’s the question: Why would an American audience want to watch a halftime show performed mostly in a language we don’t even speak?

Then again… maybe that’s the point.

The NFL isn’t catering to Americans anymore. It's playing the globalist game.

This wasn’t just about being woke, it’s part of a broader strategy we’re seeing across all major pro sports leagues.

Cater to the world, not the home crowd.

And in doing so, the NFL is giving the American people—the fans who built this league—the double middle finger.

Because why not, right?

Funny, you'd think the NFL might’ve learned something after last year’s flop with Kendrick Lamar.

And before you say it—I like Kendrick. But let’s be honest, he does not have a music catalog of hits that most people know. That is supposed to be the goal of the halftime show, to appeal to the widest demographic possible. 

It’s gonna be the same shit this year with Mr. Bunny. 

Not only does he not have a well known music catalog in the USA, he doesn’t perform in ENGLISH.

And yeah, I’ll go ahead and say it, 

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift would have been a much better choice. Some dudes would have grumbled about it, but even they know DAMN WELL that most of the WORLD knows her songs, including the dads, Brads and Chads, by the way. 

Can’t say the same of Mr. Bunny. 

And to add insult to injury, Bad Bunny already threatened NOT to perform in the USA due to ICE deporting illegals. 

Bad Bunny won't perform with ICE raids.

He’s also referred to them as "sons of bitches" and "mother Fers" 

Bad Bunny in Entertainment Weekly.

So I think the only logical response here is to send Tom Homan to the Super Bowl.

Tom Homan

I’ll add, if you find this country oppressive and you don’t like the sovereignty of our nation and its borders, you can get the hell out.

Thank you for your attention to this matter, Mr. Bunny.

Those are my Final Thoughts. 

